dnes 12. decembra 2025 o 19:03
Čas čítania 1:10
Terézia Kováčiková

Vieme, ktoré hry bodovali na The Game Awards 2025. Najviac cien si odniesol titul od malého indie štúdia

Dalo by sa povedať, že tento rok patril hrám od nezávislých vývojárov.

11. decembra sa v Los Angeles uskutočnila najväčšia udalosť vo svete gamingu. Udeľovanie cien The Game Awards aj tento rok ukázalo, ktoré hry si získali najväčšiu priazeň fanúšikov a poroty.

Ocenenia boli rozdelené do 29 kategórií, ako napríklad Best RPG, Best Audio, Best Game Direction a iné. No najväčším ocenením je cena The Game Of The Year (GOTY), ktorá sa udeľuje jednej hre s najlepším vplyvom, príbehom, dizajnom a hrateľnosťou.

Tieto hry si odniesli ocenenia

Hlasy poroty tvoria drvivú väčšinu celkového skóre. Porota je zodpovedná za 90 % výsledku v takmer všetkých kategóriách (okrem špecifických, ako je Player’s Voice).

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The Game Of The Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Performance, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, Best RPG
Battlefield 6 Best Audio Design
Doom: The Dark Ages Innovation In Accessibility
No Man's Sky Best Ongoing
Baldur's Gate 3 Best Community Support
Umamusume: Pretty Derby Best Mobile Game
The Midnight Walk Best VR/AR
Hades II Best Action Game
Hollow Knight: Silksong Best Action/Adventure Game
Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Best Fighting
Donkey Kong Bananza Best Family
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles Best Sim/Strategy
Mario Kart World Best Sports/Racing
Arc Raiders Best Multiplayer
Counter-Strike 2 Best Esports Game
Wuthering Waves Player’s Voice
GTA V Most Anticipated Game

Odhalenie pripravovaných hier

Okrem víťazov sme sa dozvedeli aj, na aké nové hry sa môžeme tešiť v budúcnosti. Medzi oznámenými titulmi je napríklad Star Wars: Fate Of The Old Republic, Gang Of Dragon, Total War: Warhammer 40K, nový prídavok do ikonickej série Tomb Raider: Catalyst či pokračovanie hry Control s názvom Resonant.

Fanúšikov obzvlášť nadchol titul Divinity od tvorcov Baldur's Gate 3, ktorá má byť ich najväčšou hrou, na akej kedy pracovali.

 

