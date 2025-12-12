Dalo by sa povedať, že tento rok patril hrám od nezávislých vývojárov.
11. decembra sa v Los Angeles uskutočnila najväčšia udalosť vo svete gamingu. Udeľovanie cien The Game Awards aj tento rok ukázalo, ktoré hry si získali najväčšiu priazeň fanúšikov a poroty.
Ocenenia boli rozdelené do 29 kategórií, ako napríklad Best RPG, Best Audio, Best Game Direction a iné. No najväčším ocenením je cena The Game Of The Year (GOTY), ktorá sa udeľuje jednej hre s najlepším vplyvom, príbehom, dizajnom a hrateľnosťou.
Tieto hry si odniesli ocenenia
Hlasy poroty tvoria drvivú väčšinu celkového skóre. Porota je zodpovedná za 90 % výsledku v takmer všetkých kategóriách (okrem špecifických, ako je Player’s Voice).
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|The Game Of The Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Performance, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, Best RPG
|Battlefield 6
|Best Audio Design
|Doom: The Dark Ages
|Innovation In Accessibility
|No Man's Sky
|Best Ongoing
|Baldur's Gate 3
|Best Community Support
|Umamusume: Pretty Derby
|Best Mobile Game
|The Midnight Walk
|Best VR/AR
|Hades II
|Best Action Game
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|Best Action/Adventure Game
|Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves
|Best Fighting
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Best Family
|FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles
|Best Sim/Strategy
|Mario Kart World
|Best Sports/Racing
|Arc Raiders
|Best Multiplayer
|Counter-Strike 2
|Best Esports Game
|Wuthering Waves
|Player’s Voice
|GTA V
|Most Anticipated Game
Odhalenie pripravovaných hier
Okrem víťazov sme sa dozvedeli aj, na aké nové hry sa môžeme tešiť v budúcnosti. Medzi oznámenými titulmi je napríklad Star Wars: Fate Of The Old Republic, Gang Of Dragon, Total War: Warhammer 40K, nový prídavok do ikonickej série Tomb Raider: Catalyst či pokračovanie hry Control s názvom Resonant.
Fanúšikov obzvlášť nadchol titul Divinity od tvorcov Baldur's Gate 3, ktorá má byť ich najväčšou hrou, na akej kedy pracovali.