Sympatická fitneska sa už viac ako rok neholí. Rozhodla sa zabojovať proti existujúcim spoločenským štandardom a vraj sa jej žije jednoduchšie

Problematika ženského holenia nôh, podpazušia či ďalších telových partií sa v posledných rokoch dostáva čoraz viac do popredia. Mnohé ženy sa postupne odmietajú podriadiť sociálnym štandardom o tom, ako by mali byť vždy perfektne oholené a jednou z nich je aj milovníčka fitnes a blogerka Morgan Mikenas. Pred viac ako rokom si Morgan povedala, že ju už viac nebaví tráviť nekonečné hodiny v sprche, aby mohla byť oholená a jej pokožka by sa mohla lesknúť, a preto jednoducho žiletku zahodila a rozhodla sa, že vyskúša o čosi prirodzenejší vzhľad. Morgan si v súčasnosti neholí nohy ani podpazušie a aj keď sa na svojom Instagrame často stretáva s negatívnymi názormi, takmer 10-tisíc sledovateľov ju podporuje a obraňuje jej slobodné rozhodnutie naložiť si s vlastným telom tak, ako to ona cíti najlepšie.

Morgan si postupom času začala uvedomovať, že ak si nechá narásť svoje ochlpenie trošku dlhšie, odrazu sa stratí jeho pevnosť a keď sa zjemní, nepredstavuje pre ňu žiadny výrazný problém pri každodenných aktivitách. Stihla sa však stretnúť už aj s negatívnymi reakciami priamo v skutočnom živote, keď sa jej dokonca na plavárni vysmiali malé deti a označili ju za muža, čo ju v tej chvíli dosť ranilo. V nasledujúcom videu sama vysvetľuje, prečo je vlastne ženské holenie v dnešnej dobe nadbytočné a ako by sa každá žena mala postaviť za to, čo si myslí, že je pre ňu najlepšie.