Sympatická fitneska sa už viac ako rok neholí. Rozhodla sa zabojovať proti existujúcim spoločenským štandardom a vraj sa jej žije jednoduchšie
Sympatická fitneska sa už viac ako rok neholí. Rozhodla sa zabojovať proti existujúcim spoločenským štandardom a vraj sa jej žije jednoduchšie

Holenie jej zaberalo príliš veľa času.

dnes 18:28
7 komentárov
dnes 18:28
7 komentárov

Problematika ženského holenia nôh, podpazušia či ďalších telových partií sa v posledných rokoch dostáva čoraz viac do popredia. Mnohé ženy sa postupne odmietajú podriadiť sociálnym štandardom o tom, ako by mali byť vždy perfektne oholené a jednou z nich je aj milovníčka fitnes a blogerka Morgan Mikenas. Pred viac ako rokom si Morgan povedala, že ju už viac nebaví tráviť nekonečné hodiny v sprche, aby mohla byť oholená a jej pokožka by sa mohla lesknúť, a preto jednoducho žiletku zahodila a rozhodla sa, že vyskúša o čosi prirodzenejší vzhľad. Morgan si v súčasnosti neholí nohy ani podpazušie a aj keď sa na svojom Instagrame často stretáva s negatívnymi názormi, takmer 10-tisíc sledovateľov ju podporuje a obraňuje jej slobodné rozhodnutie naložiť si s vlastným telom tak, ako to ona cíti najlepšie.

 

Morgan si postupom času začala uvedomovať, že ak si nechá narásť svoje ochlpenie trošku dlhšie, odrazu sa stratí jeho pevnosť a keď sa zjemní, nepredstavuje pre ňu žiadny výrazný problém pri každodenných aktivitách. Stihla sa však stretnúť už aj s negatívnymi reakciami priamo v skutočnom živote, keď sa jej dokonca na plavárni vysmiali malé deti a označili ju za muža, čo ju v tej chvíli dosť ranilo. V nasledujúcom videu sama vysvetľuje, prečo je vlastne ženské holenie v dnešnej dobe nadbytočné a ako by sa každá žena mala postaviť za to, čo si myslí, že je pre ňu najlepšie.

 

"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli ✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood

Příspěvek sdílený Morgan Mikenas (@i_am_morgie),


 


 

Changed it up today and did some light lifting/swimming, but I definitely won't ever lift like I used to because it builds up too much tension in my body... but once in a while won't hurt:) Ive learned you don’t need to be a bodybuilder to build mass. I just had to take a progress shot because I was noticing my leg gains from just consistency doing jiu jitsu/muay thai/ calisthenics/ yoga:) All those karate kicks I've been doing have built my legs bigger/ thicker then when I was lifting weights.. I've noticed it takes longer to put on mass with just body weight movements, but you definitely do not need a gym or weights to build some serious muscle:) #fitness #spreadlove #progress #calisthenics #yogaeverydamnday #veganbodybuilding #strength #consistency #dedication #healthyliving #inspireothers #physique #workhard #lifestyle #fitfam #getfit #gains #eatright #shredded #plantbased #veganmuscle #plantbuilt #bestself

Příspěvek sdílený Morgan Mikenas (@i_am_morgie),


 

Social media has such a great potential to spread love/positivity and create a positive communication link to people all over the world. But sadly, a lot of the time it is a battle ground where insults fly back and forth. Spreading hatred for entertainment.. Words have the potential to heal or to hurt. People don't realize how damaging social media can really be if used this way. It can destroy a persons self esteem and a persons sense of self worth. But on a positive note, I have connected with some really awesome people because of social media. Despite all the negativity that comes with it, there comes so much positivity/inspiration also. I am just feeling very thankful today for all of you who choose to spread kindness and uplift me and others every single day. I am so proud to have connected with like minded individuals who do what they love everyday and genuinely care. I appreciate you and I'm sure others do too. Thank you✨#positivity #spreadlove #bethechange #selflove #gratitude #namaste #iloveyou #thankful #weareone #onelove #thankyou #changetheworld #alldoneup #nofilter #happystpattys

Příspěvek sdílený Morgan Mikenas (@i_am_morgie),


 


 

WARNING If body hair offends you, you will want to keep scrolling, no negativity please Current physique from 3 weeks of not lifting because of an injury. I'm definitely missing the pump and endorphins for sure, but I love where I am right now. Enjoy your journey. Don't love yourself any less because you no longer have abs, or you are a few pounds heavier. And I'm fully aware that my body hair is clearly visible in this picture, and that's the whole reason I posted it. I've have been getting beautiful emails from females who I inspired to stop removing their body hair and have helped send them on their journey of self love. For that reason I refuse to stop sharing my natural self. So if that is a problem, go ahead and unfollow me! For a majority of my life I have been chasing acceptance and love from others, and not focused what is actually important.. Loving MYSELF and feeling comfortable in my own skin and not needing anyone's approval. Love myself for who I am, and not have to change something about myself to be accepted.. Appreciate yourself and the changes you go through. Don't be so hard on yourself☺#fit #fitness #healthyliving #bodypositive #selflove #inspiration #bethechange #spreadlove #love #bodyhairdontcare #freespirit #support #positivevibes #goodvibesonly #tone #inspire #namaste #model #rest #feelgood #lifestyle #gains #befree #unity #respect #peace #natural #empowerment #fitnessmodel #bestself

Příspěvek sdílený Morgan Mikenas (@i_am_morgie),


avatar
Zippodnes 18:40

Vedel som že články od johnnyho nemám čítať, vďaka za pokazenú nedeľu.

65 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
ramongecodnes 18:52

Pokiaľ žije v jaskyni a nikto to nevidí, kludne nech si aj riť vytiera rukou...Pardon, to je dómena arabov.
Johhnymu dávam opäť nulu.

42 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
Leumasdnes 19:52

Neholí sa ani na guliach?

24 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
Andrej Fülöpdnes 20:25

fuj.. hnus... umre sama a ako panna... ak to nestihla pred tym ako jej preplo... a taka pekna mohla byt

2 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
budovidnes 20:31

Zo sympatickej sa asi stala nesympaticka :)

2 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
Milosdnes 20:26

To uz rovno mozem byt bazerant, ked zeny budu takto vypadat :-O

0 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
prof kohoutdnes 19:26

ale nech vam neiebe

0 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
