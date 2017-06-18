Utorok 20. 6. 2017 meniny má Valéria
Dcéra nazvala svoju mamu tučnou. Jej príspevok na Instagrame sa stal virálnym, pretože v ňom vysvetľuje, ako sa k ľuďom správať nemá
Dcéra nazvala svoju mamu tučnou. Jej príspevok na Instagrame sa stal virálnym, pretože v ňom vysvetľuje, ako sa k ľuďom správať nemá

Príspevok začali ľudia vo veľkom zdieľať.

johnnybravojohnnybravo
včera 19:18
6 komentárov
johnnybravojohnnybravo
včera 19:18
6 komentárov

Dvojnásobná mamička Allison Kimmey pred pár dňami zažila menší šok, keď svojim deťom povedala, aby už vyšli z bazéna. Namiesto poslúchnutia si od vlastnej dcéry vypočula vetu, že mama je tučná, ktorú dcéra smerovala svojmu bratovi. Allison zostala zaskočená, ale neurazila sa a radšej si svoje ratolesti zavolala dnu, aby im vysvetlila, ako to v živote funguje a ako sa treba správať k ľuďom. Zamerala sa na to, že slovo tučný by jej deti nemali nikdy používať ako nadávku či urážku, pretože každý z nás má v tele tuk, lenže jeho množstvo sa medzi ľuďmi líši. Na konci svojho príspevku pridala zopár myšlienok o tom, ako dnešné deti získavajú nové a nové koncepty a nápady zo svojho okolia, a práve preto by mal hlas akceptujúci hlas rodičom znieť čo najhlasnejšie. Aj keď sa pri myšlienke o tom, že nikto nie je tučný, ale ľudia len majú rozdielne množstvo tuku, rozbehla vášnivá debata, Allison má aj tak koniec koncov pravdu. Nikto si nezaslúži počuť urážky len preto, že má o čosi viac tuku ako niekto iný.

 

Dcéra nazvala svoju mamu tučnou. Jej príspevok na Instagrame sa stal virálnym, pretože v ňom vysvetľuje, ako sa k ľuďom správať nemá

Dcéra nazvala svoju mamu tučnou. Jej príspevok na Instagrame sa stal virálnym, pretože v ňom vysvetľuje, ako sa k ľuďom správať nemá

My daughter called me fat today. She was upset I made them get out of the pool and she told her brother that mama is fat. I told her to meet me upstairs so we could chat. Me: "what did you say about me?" Her: "I said you were fat, mama, im sorry" Me: "let's talk about it. The truth is, I am not fat. No one IS fat. It's not something you can BE. But I do HAVE fat. We ALL have fat. It protects our muscles and our bones and keeps our bodies going by providing us energy. Do you have fat?" Her: "yes! I have some here on my tummy" Me: "that's right! So do I and so does your brother!" Her brother: "I don't have any fat, I'm the skinniest, I just have muscles" Me: "actually everyone, every single person in the world has fat. But each of us has different amounts." Her brother: " oh right! I have some to protect my big muscles! But you have more than me" Me: "Yes, that's true. Some people have a lot, and others don't have very much. But that doesn't mean that one person is better than the other, do you both understand? Both: "yes, mama" Me: "so can you repeat what I said" Them: "yes! I shouldn't say someone is fat because you can't be just fat, but everyone HAS fat and it's okay to have different fat" Me: "exactly right!" Them: "can we go back to the pool now?" Me: no __________________ Each moment these topics come up i have to choose how I'm going to handle them. Fat is not a bad word in our house. If I shame my children for saying it then I am proving that it is an insulting word and I continue the stigma that being fat is unworthy, gross, comical and undesirable. Since we don't call people fat as an insult in my household, I have to assume she internalized this idea from somewhere or someone else. Our children are fed ideas from every angle, you have to understand that that WILL happen: at a friends house whose parents have different values, watching a tv show or movie, overhearing someone at school- ideas about body image are already filtering through their minds. It is our job to continue to be the loudest, most accepting, positive and CONSISTENT voice they hear. So that it can rise above the rest. Give me a if this resonated w u! Just do you! Xoxo Allie

Příspěvek sdílený ALLIE Just Do You, Babe! (@allisonkimmey),


Zdroj: boredpanda.com
deti Mama internet
avatar
JBfanvčera 19:37

Yo mamma so fat I took a picture of her last Christmas, and it's still printing.

60 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
Kriszti Bogdányvčera 19:55

I' know six fat ppl. U'r three of them.

28 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
Tomas89včera 20:23

Sorry ale nech si hovorí kto chce, čo chce, ona je tučná.

29 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
moje_menovčera 22:37

Nie je tučná, len má vypracovaný tukceps!

7 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
Xperriencevčera 19:38

To je evelyn? Mentalna uroven sedi, akurat tie vlasy sa mi nezdaju

19 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
Real-včera 21:14

Len aby ju ten tuk čo ju "chráni" neskôr nezabil

11 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
