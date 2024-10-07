Kategórie
dnes 7. októbra 2024 o 18:02
Čas čítania 0:48
Nina Miščíová

The Weeknd opäť valcuje rebríčky Spotify. Prekonal miliardový rekord, porazil aj Drakea

HUDBA HUDBA THE WEEKND
Známemu umelcovi sa podarilo prekročiť hranicu 1 miliardy prehratí na najvyššom počte skladieb.

The Weeknd zvalcoval rebríčky Spotify a jednoznačne predbehol Drakea, ktorý doposiaľ viedol. Podarilo sa mu prekročiť hranicu 1 miliardy prehratí na najvyššom počte skladieb, a to aj napriek tomu, že posledný album vydal pred dvoma rokmi, informuje billboard.com.

O Weekndovom prvenstve rozhodol najmä jeho štvrtý album s názvom „After Hours“. Po jeho vydaní dosiahol americký umelec celkovo 18 piesní, ktoré presiahli 1 miliardu vypočutí. Najúspešnejšou sa stala skladba „Blinding Lights“ z albumu „After Hours“, ktorá má 4,5 miliardy prehratí.

Toto je 18 najúspešnejších skladieb The Weeknda:

  • After Hours
  • One of the Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)
  • Often
  • Reminder
  • Stargirl Interlude (with Lana Del Rey)
  • Creepin' (by Metro Boomin with 21 Savage)
  • Heartless
  • Die For You
  • I Was Never There (with Gesaffelstein)
  • Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)
  • Call Out My Name
  • The Hills
  • Starboy (with Daft Punk)
  • I Feel It Coming
  • Can’t Feel My Face
  • Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande)
  • Save Your Tears
  • Blinding Lights

O Weekndovom úspechu informovala streamovacia platforma Spotify na sociálnej sieti. 

 
 
 
Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame

Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Abel (@theweeknd)

Nina Miščíová
Nina Miščíová
Junior Redaktorka
Všetky články
Náhľadový obrázok:Instagram/@theweekend
