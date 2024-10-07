The Weeknd opäť valcuje rebríčky Spotify. Prekonal miliardový rekord, porazil aj Drakea

The Weeknd zvalcoval rebríčky Spotify a jednoznačne predbehol Drakea, ktorý doposiaľ viedol. Podarilo sa mu prekročiť hranicu 1 miliardy prehratí na najvyššom počte skladieb, a to aj napriek tomu, že posledný album vydal pred dvoma rokmi, informuje billboard.com.

O Weekndovom prvenstve rozhodol najmä jeho štvrtý album s názvom „After Hours“. Po jeho vydaní dosiahol americký umelec celkovo 18 piesní, ktoré presiahli 1 miliardu vypočutí. Najúspešnejšou sa stala skladba „Blinding Lights“ z albumu „After Hours“, ktorá má 4,5 miliardy prehratí.

Toto je 18 najúspešnejších skladieb The Weeknda:

O Weekndovom úspechu informovala streamovacia platforma Spotify na sociálnej sieti.

After hours is the latest member in the billions club- bringing him to 18. Currently, the artist with the most tracks to hit a billion streams in the #BillionsClub 🔥 @theweeknd https://t.co/avNpctI3rb pic.twitter.com/pol8jm8Kg0