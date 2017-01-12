Darth Vader, Pikachu či Hello Kitty. Ako by vyzerali ich zostarnuté či svalnaté verzie?

Či už ako deti alebo ako dospelí, každý z nás ma svojich obľúbených hrdinov, ktorí keď sa objavia v akomkoľvek filme, s obrovským záujmom sledujeme každý jeden záber. Charakteristickou vlastnosťou jednotlivých filmových hrdinov je, že sa s pribúdajúcim vekom ich vzhľad nijakým spôsobom nemení. Ilustrátor Alex Solis si vzal na mušku práve tento fakt a zobrazil známe filmové charaktery ako svalnáčov aj ako "dôchodcov". Ktorý z nich nestratil nič na svojom pôvabe aj napriek zubu času?
"Swole Garfield" 2016 has been crazy busy, and didn't leave a lot of time to work out, this upcoming year is time to make time to get swole haha - drawing a few characters that did it! time to stop being lazy and get fit! #gettingfitseries #swole #garfield #fit #workingout #strong #muscular #resolutions #wtf
Old Batman As a dancer I hear the "you're getting old" thing a lot playing around w friends, but I'm a true believer that age is but a number as long as you're consistent with what you do no matter how old you are you'll be able to do whatever and achieve any goals that seem to be restricted by age. Age is but a number. That gave me an idea to do sort of a follow up series to famous chunkies, but showing some famous characters doing what they do best, even when they're a bit older. Let me know what you guys think and who you would like to see next! No big plans yet for this series but I think if people really like it I'll continue doing it. #famousoldies