Darth Vader, Pikachu či Hello Kitty. Ako by vyzerali ich zostarnuté či svalnaté verzie?

Ilustrátor Alex nám ponúka názornú odpoveď na túto otázku.

dnes 20:55
dnes 20:55

Či už ako deti alebo ako dospelí, každý z nás ma svojich obľúbených hrdinov, ktorí keď sa objavia v akomkoľvek filme, s obrovským záujmom sledujeme každý jeden záber. Charakteristickou vlastnosťou jednotlivých filmových hrdinov je, že sa s pribúdajúcim vekom ich vzhľad nijakým spôsobom nemení. Ilustrátor Alex Solis si vzal na mušku práve tento fakt a zobrazil známe filmové charaktery ako svalnáčov aj ako "dôchodcov". Ktorý z nich nestratil nič na svojom pôvabe aj napriek zubu času? 

 

 

Tweety gets fit #gettingfitseries #tweety #swole #wtf #resolutions #getfit #workout #motivation #

Hello Kitty gets fit - #gettingfitseries #hellokitty #swole #getfit #resolutions #funny #wtf #

Old Squirtle #famousoldies

May The 4th Be With You. Old Storm Trooper #famousoldies

Old Captain America #famousoldies

Old Iron Man #famousoldies - also happy 50th birthday #Robertdowneyjr

Pale Baby #babyterrors

Chunky Powerpuff Girls #famouschunkies Shirts > famouschunkies.com

Chunky Donald #famouschunkies Get your chunky shirt at famouschunkies.com

Old Ash & Old Pikachu #famousoldies

Old Flash #famousoldies

Old Darth Vader #famousoldies

Old Joker #famousoldies

Old Minion #famousoldies

Old Michelangelo #famousoldies

Old Mario #famousoldies

Old Mickey #famousoldies

Old Superman #famousoldies

Marvel joker pikachu darth vader
