Víťazi Zlatých glóbusov 2023: najlepším filmom je Spielbergov Fabelmans a najlepším seriálom House of the Dragon

Poznáme víťazov Zlatých glóbusov na rok 2023. Zrejme druhé najprestížnejšie filmové a seriálové ocenenia (prvenstvo vo filmoch patrí Oscarom, v seriáloch zase Emmy) boli aj tento rok plné prekvapení a sklamaní.

Medzi milé prekvapenia patrí víťazstvo pre herca Kea Huya Quana z výborného sci-fi Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, ktorý sa k herectvu vrátil po desiatkach rokov. Najlepšími filmami sa stali Fabelmans, Argentina 1985 a The Banshees of Inisherin (u nás film uvidíme až vo februári).

Z hercov zase zabodovali Cate Blanchett za Tár (slovenskí distribútori ešte o prípadnej premiére neinformovali), Austin Butler za Elvisa, Michelle Yeoh za spomínané sci-fi Everything, Everywhere, All at Once či Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) a v neposlednom rade Angela Bassett za dvojku Black Panthera.

The Fabelmans (2022). Zdroj: Universal Pictures US

Najlepší film – dráma

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Najlepší film – muzikál/komédia

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Najlepší režisér

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Najlepší scenár

Tár (Focus Features) — Todd Field

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Zdroj: Searchlight Pictures

Najlepší herecký výkon v dráme

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Najlepšia herečka v dráme

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Najlepšia herečka v muzikáli/komédii

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Najlepší herec v muzikáli/komédii

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Zdroj: A24

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Najlepšia seriálová dráma

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Najlepší seriálový muzikál/komédia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Najlepší herec v seriálovej dráme



Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Najlepšia herečka v dramatickom seriáli

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Najlepšia herečka v muzikáli/komédii

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Najlepší herec v muzikáli/komédii

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Zdroj: Hulu

Najlepší seriálový herec vo vedľajšej role

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

John Turturro (Severance)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Najlepšia seriálová herečka vo vedľajšej role

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Najlepšia miniséria či televízny film

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Najlepší herec v minisérii či televíznom filme

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Najlepšia herečka v minisérii či televíznom filme

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role v seriáli či minisérii

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role v seriáli či minisérii

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Zdroj: Netflix

Najlepší soundtrack

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir

Babylon (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — John Williams

Najlepší cudzojazyčný film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Najlepšia hudobná skladba

Carolina z Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

Ciao Papa z Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

Hold My Hand z Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

Lift Me Up z Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naat” z RRR (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Najlepší animovaný film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Inu-Oh (GKIDS)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation)

Turning Red (Pixar)

