Toto sú nominácie na Oscary 2025: Československý film Vlny sa do výberu nakoniec nedostal

Prečítaj si a zisti, či sa do úzkeho výberu dostal aj tvoj favorit.
Členovia Filmovej akadémie vydali zoznam všetkých oscarových nominácií na rok 2025. To, kto napokon v jednotlivých kategóriách získa sošku, sa dozvieme 3. marca. Šancu na úspech majú viaceré filmové hity. Veľkú šancu na úspech majú The Complete Unknown s Timothéem Chalametom či The Wicked.
Veľkým sklamaním pre Čechov a Slovákov je fakt, že slovensko-česká koprodukčná dráma Ema a smrtihlav režisérky Ivety Grófovej ani dráma Vlny českého režiséra Jiřího Mádla sa nakoniec medzi päticu snímok nominovaných na Oscara nedostali.
Nominácie na Oscary 2025
Najlepší film roka
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Najlepšia réžia
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Najlepší herec
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Najlepšia herečka
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Najlepší adaptovaný scenár
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Najlepší pôvodný scenár
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Najlepší animovaný film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
The Wild Robot
Najlepší dokumentárny film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup D'Etat
Sugarcane
Najlepší zahraničný film
I'm Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Najlepší strih
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Najlepšia kamera
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Najlepšia výprava
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Najlepšie kostýmy
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Najlepší soundtrack
Emilia Pérez (x2)
The Six Triple Eight
Sing Sing
Elton John: Never Too Late
Najlepšia hudba
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Najlepšie vizuálne efekty
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Najlepší krátky hraný film
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Najlepší krátky animovaný film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Najlepší krátky dokumentárny film
Death by Numbers
I am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
