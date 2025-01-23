Toto sú nominácie na Oscary 2025: Československý film Vlny sa do výberu nakoniec nedostal

Prečítaj si a zisti, či sa do úzkeho výberu dostal aj tvoj favorit.

Členovia Filmovej akadémie vydali zoznam všetkých oscarových nominácií na rok 2025. To, kto napokon v jednotlivých kategóriách získa sošku, sa dozvieme 3. marca. Šancu na úspech majú viaceré filmové hity. Veľkú šancu na úspech majú The Complete Unknown s Timothéem Chalametom či The Wicked.

Veľkým sklamaním pre Čechov a Slovákov je fakt, že slovensko-česká koprodukčná dráma Ema a smrtihlav režisérky Ivety Grófovej ani dráma Vlny českého režiséra Jiřího Mádla sa nakoniec medzi päticu snímok nominovaných na Oscara nedostali.

Nominácie na Oscary 2025



Najlepší film roka

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Najlepšia réžia

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Najlepší herec

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Najlepšia herečka

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Najlepší adaptovaný scenár

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Najlepší pôvodný scenár

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Najlepší animovaný film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

Najlepší dokumentárny film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D'Etat

Sugarcane

Najlepší zahraničný film

I'm Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Najlepší strih

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Najlepšia kamera

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Najlepšia výprava

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Najlepšie kostýmy

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Najlepší soundtrack

Emilia Pérez (x2)

The Six Triple Eight

Sing Sing

Elton John: Never Too Late

Najlepšia hudba

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Najlepšie vizuálne efekty

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Najlepší krátky hraný film

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Najlepší krátky animovaný film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Najlepší krátky dokumentárny film

Death by Numbers

I am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra