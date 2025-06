#ElonMusk says he got his black eye from roughhousing with his 5-year-old son.

During his Oval Office farewell, Musk showed up in an all-black DOGE-themed outfit, noticeably bruised under one eye.

He joked that he told his son to punch him in the face — “and he actually did.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/9aLDTea1BU