dnes 23. januára 2024, 15:13
Čas čítania 2:12
Dominik Vetrák

Nominácie na Oscara 2024: výsledky mnohých prekvapia. Oppenheimer a Killers of the Flower Moon ničia konkurenciu

Nominácie na Oscara 2024: výsledky mnohých prekvapia. Oppenheimer a Killers of the Flower Moon ničia konkurenciu
Zdroj: ABC, Universal, Warner Bros.
FILMY A SERIÁLY OSCARY 2024
Ktoré filmy zabojujú o Oscarov a ktoré získali najviac nominácií?

Členovia Akadémie vydali finálny zoznam nominovaných filmov a ich tvorcov na Oscarov 2024. Slávnostný ceremoniál prebehne v noci 11. marca. Najväčšie šance na víťazstvo najprestížnejších filmových ocenení majú filmy Oppenheimer (13 nominácií), Poor Things (11 nominácií), Killers of the Flower Moon (10 nominácií), Barbie (9 nominácií), Maestro (7 nominácií), The Holdovers a American Fiction (zhodne po 5 nominácií) a zahraničné pecky Anatomy of a Fall a The Zone of Interest (zhodne po 5 nominácií).

Najlepší film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Najlepšia réžia

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest



Najlepší herec v hlavnej role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Oppenheimer
Zdroj: Universal Pictures



Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things



Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things



Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers



Najlepšie kostýmy

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Poor Things
Zdroj: IMDB/Poor Things



Najlepší adaptovaný scenár

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Najlepší pôvodný scenár

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives



Najlepšie vizuálne efekty

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon



Najlepší animovaný film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Barbie

Najlepší animovaný krátky film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Lily Gladstone a Leonardo DiCaprio vo filme Killers of the Flower Moon.
Lily Gladstone a Leonardo DiCaprio vo filme Killers of the Flower Moon. Zdroj: Apple TV+



Najlepší dokumentárny film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol


Najlepší krátkometrážny dokumentárny film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó



Najlepší strih

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Najlepšia pôvodná skladba

The Fire Inside k filmu Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken k filmu Barbie

It Never Went Away k filmu American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People k filmu Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? k filmu Barbie


Najlepší cudzojazyčný film

Io Capitano (Taliansko)  

Perfect Days (Japonsko)  

Society of the Snow (Španielsko)  

The Teachers’ Lounge (Nemecko) 

The Zone of Interest (Veľká Británia) 

The Creator Tvorca
Zdroj: 20th Century Fox



Najlepší krátky hraný film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar



Najlepší mejkap a vlasový dizajn

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow



Najlepšia hudba/soundtrack

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

maestro
Zdroj: Netflix



Najlepší zvuk

The Creator 

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer 

The Zone of Interest 



Najlepšia kamera

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things  



Najlepšia výprava

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Barbie
Zdroj: Warner Bros.
OSCARY 2024
Dominik Vetrák
Dominik Vetrák
Redaktor
Všetky články
V Refresheri pracujem už 10 rokov, počas ktorých som pokrýval témy filmov, seriálov a videohier. V rokoch 2014 až 2019 som viedol filmový web Filmkult a napísal som stovky recenzií a tipov na filmy či seriály. Vyspovedal som režisérov, tvorcov vizuálnych efektov, hercov aj vývojárov významných hier.
Náhľadový obrázok:ABC, Universal, Warner Bros.
