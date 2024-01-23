Nominácie na Oscara 2024: výsledky mnohých prekvapia. Oppenheimer a Killers of the Flower Moon ničia konkurenciu

Ktoré filmy zabojujú o Oscarov a ktoré získali najviac nominácií?
Členovia Akadémie vydali finálny zoznam nominovaných filmov a ich tvorcov na Oscarov 2024. Slávnostný ceremoniál prebehne v noci 11. marca. Najväčšie šance na víťazstvo najprestížnejších filmových ocenení majú filmy Oppenheimer (13 nominácií), Poor Things (11 nominácií), Killers of the Flower Moon (10 nominácií), Barbie (9 nominácií), Maestro (7 nominácií), The Holdovers a American Fiction (zhodne po 5 nominácií) a zahraničné pecky Anatomy of a Fall a The Zone of Interest (zhodne po 5 nominácií).
Najlepší film
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Najlepšia réžia
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Najlepší herec v hlavnej role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Najlepšie kostýmy
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najlepší adaptovaný scenár
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Najlepší pôvodný scenár
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Najlepšie vizuálne efekty
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Najlepší animovaný film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Barbie
Najlepší animovaný krátky film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Najlepší dokumentárny film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Najlepší krátkometrážny dokumentárny film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Najlepší strih
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najlepšia pôvodná skladba
The Fire Inside k filmu Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken k filmu Barbie
It Never Went Away k filmu American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People k filmu Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? k filmu Barbie
Najlepší cudzojazyčný film
Io Capitano (Taliansko)
Perfect Days (Japonsko)
Society of the Snow (Španielsko)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Nemecko)
The Zone of Interest (Veľká Británia)
Najlepší krátky hraný film
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Najlepší mejkap a vlasový dizajn
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Najlepšia hudba/soundtrack
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najlepší zvuk
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Najlepšia kamera
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najlepšia výprava
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things