Nominácie na Oscara 2024: výsledky mnohých prekvapia. Oppenheimer a Killers of the Flower Moon ničia konkurenciu

Ktoré filmy zabojujú o Oscarov a ktoré získali najviac nominácií?

Členovia Akadémie vydali finálny zoznam nominovaných filmov a ich tvorcov na Oscarov 2024. Slávnostný ceremoniál prebehne v noci 11. marca. Najväčšie šance na víťazstvo najprestížnejších filmových ocenení majú filmy Oppenheimer (13 nominácií), Poor Things (11 nominácií), Killers of the Flower Moon (10 nominácií), Barbie (9 nominácií), Maestro (7 nominácií), The Holdovers a American Fiction (zhodne po 5 nominácií) a zahraničné pecky Anatomy of a Fall a The Zone of Interest (zhodne po 5 nominácií).

Najlepší film



American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest





Najlepšia réžia



Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest





Najlepší herec v hlavnej role



Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role



Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things





Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej role



Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things





Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role



Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers





Najlepšie kostýmy



Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Najlepší adaptovaný scenár



American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest





Najlepší pôvodný scenár



Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives





Najlepšie vizuálne efekty



The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon





Najlepší animovaný film



The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Barbie



Najlepší animovaný krátky film



Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Najlepší dokumentárny film



Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol



Najlepší krátkometrážny dokumentárny film



The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó





Najlepší strih



Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things





Najlepšia pôvodná skladba



The Fire Inside k filmu Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken k filmu Barbie

It Never Went Away k filmu American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People k filmu Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? k filmu Barbie



Najlepší cudzojazyčný film



Io Capitano (Taliansko)

Perfect Days (Japonsko)

Society of the Snow (Španielsko)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Nemecko)

The Zone of Interest (Veľká Británia)

Najlepší krátky hraný film



The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar





Najlepší mejkap a vlasový dizajn



Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow





Najlepšia hudba/soundtrack



American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Najlepší zvuk

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest





Najlepšia kamera



El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things





Najlepšia výprava



Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things