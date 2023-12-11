ZOZNAM: Poznáme nominácie na Zlaté glóbusy. Najviac sa darí Barbie a Oppenheimerovi

Ceny sa budú víťazom odovzdávať už 7. januára budúceho roku.

Variety zverejnilo zoznam nominácií na prestížne ocenenie Zlatý glóbus 2024. Tohtoročný kinový trhák Barbie dominuje v nomináciách, pretože sa v nich nachádza až desaťkrát, čím sa film stal druhým najviac nominovaným v 81-ročnej histórii Zlatých glóbusov. V úspešnosti nominácií sa za Barbie zaradil film od Christophera Nolana Oppenheimer.

Zlatý glóbus predstavil aj nominácie v dvoch nových kategóriách. Prvá oceňuje stand-up komédie a druhá filmy s najvyššími tržbami alebo najnavštevovanejšie filmy roka v kinách.

Najlepší film – dráma

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Najlepší film – muzikál/komédia

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Najlepší režisér

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Najlepší scenár

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Najlepší herecký výkon v dráme

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Najlepší ženský herecký výkon v dráme

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Najlepší ženský herecký výkon vo filme, muzikáli alebo komédii

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Najlepší mužský herecký výkon vo filme, muzikáli alebo komédii

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Najlepšia seriálová dráma

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Najlepší seriálový muzikál/komédia

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Najlepší herec v seriálovej dráme

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Najlepšia herečka v seriálovej dráme

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook — Succession

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Najlepšia herečka v muzikáli/komédii

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Najlepší herec v muzikáli/komédii

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe v televíznom filme

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe v televíznom filme

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Najlepšia miniséria, antológia či televízny film

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Najlepší herec v minisérii, antológii či televíznom filme

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun — Beef

Najlepšia herečka v minisérii, antológii či televíznom filme

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — Beef

Najlepšia pôvodná hudba – film

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Najlepší film v inom ako anglickom jazyku

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) — France

Fallen Leaves (Mubi) — Finland

Io Capitano (01 Distribution) — Italy

Past Lives (A24) — United States

Society of the Snow (Netflix) — Spain

The Zone of Interest (A24) — United Kingdom

Najlepšia pôvodná pieseň – film

Barbie — What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie — Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Barbie — I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin — Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz

Najlepší animovaný film

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Disney)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Toho Co.)

Wish (Disney)

Najlepší výkon v stand-up komédii alebo v televízii

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Úspechy v návštevnosti a tržby v kinách (voľný preklad, pozn. red.)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)