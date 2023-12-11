ZOZNAM: Poznáme nominácie na Zlaté glóbusy. Najviac sa darí Barbie a Oppenheimerovi

Ceny sa budú víťazom odovzdávať už 7. januára budúceho roku.
Variety zverejnilo zoznam nominácií na prestížne ocenenie Zlatý glóbus 2024. Tohtoročný kinový trhák Barbie dominuje v nomináciách, pretože sa v nich nachádza až desaťkrát, čím sa film stal druhým najviac nominovaným v 81-ročnej histórii Zlatých glóbusov. V úspešnosti nominácií sa za Barbie zaradil film od Christophera Nolana Oppenheimer.
Zlatý glóbus predstavil aj nominácie v dvoch nových kategóriách. Prvá oceňuje stand-up komédie a druhá filmy s najvyššími tržbami alebo najnavštevovanejšie filmy roka v kinách.
Najlepší film – dráma
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Najlepší film – muzikál/komédia
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
Najlepší režisér
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Najlepší scenár
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Najlepší herecký výkon v dráme
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Najlepší ženský herecký výkon v dráme
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Najlepší ženský herecký výkon vo filme, muzikáli alebo komédii
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Najlepší mužský herecký výkon vo filme, muzikáli alebo komédii
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Najlepšia seriálová dráma
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Najlepší seriálový muzikál/komédia
The Bear (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
Najlepší herec v seriálovej dráme
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
Najlepšia herečka v seriálovej dráme
Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse
Najlepšia herečka v muzikáli/komédii
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great
Najlepší herec v muzikáli/komédii
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe v televíznom filme
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Alan Ruck — Succession
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe v televíznom filme
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Abby Elliott — The Bear
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Najlepšia miniséria, antológia či televízny film
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Najlepší herec v minisérii, antológii či televíznom filme
Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm — Fargo
Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun — Beef
Najlepšia herečka v minisérii, antológii či televíznom filme
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
Juno Temple — Fargo
Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — Beef
Najlepšia pôvodná hudba – film
Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
Najlepší film v inom ako anglickom jazyku
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) — France
Fallen Leaves (Mubi) — Finland
Io Capitano (01 Distribution) — Italy
Past Lives (A24) — United States
Society of the Snow (Netflix) — Spain
The Zone of Interest (A24) — United Kingdom
Najlepšia pôvodná pieseň – film
Barbie — What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas
Barbie — Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
Barbie — I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Rustin — Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz
Najlepší animovaný film
The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
Elemental (Disney)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Suzume (Toho Co.)
Wish (Disney)
Najlepší výkon v stand-up komédii alebo v televízii
Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Úspechy v návštevnosti a tržby v kinách (voľný preklad, pozn. red.)
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)