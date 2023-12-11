Kategórie
dnes 11. decembra 2023, 17:49
Čas čítania 3:24
Eva Thonhauserová

ZOZNAM: Poznáme nominácie na Zlaté glóbusy. Najviac sa darí Barbie a Oppenheimerovi

ZAHRANIČIE FILMY A SERIÁLY HOLLYWOOD SPRÁVY ZO SVETA ZLATÝ GLÓBUS
Ceny sa budú víťazom odovzdávať už 7. januára budúceho roku.

Variety zverejnilo zoznam nominácií na prestížne ocenenie Zlatý glóbus 2024. Tohtoročný kinový trhák Barbie dominuje v nomináciách, pretože sa v nich nachádza až desaťkrát, čím sa film stal druhým najviac nominovaným v 81-ročnej histórii Zlatých glóbusov. V úspešnosti nominácií sa za Barbie zaradil film od Christophera Nolana Oppenheimer.

Zlatý glóbus predstavil aj nominácie v dvoch nových kategóriách. Prvá oceňuje stand-up komédie a druhá filmy s najvyššími tržbami alebo najnavštevovanejšie filmy roka v kinách. 

Najlepší film – dráma

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Najlepší film – muzikál/komédia

Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Najlepší režisér 

Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives

Najlepší scenár

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Najlepší herecký výkon v dráme

Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Najlepší ženský herecký výkon v dráme

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Najlepší ženský herecký výkon vo filme, muzikáli alebo komédii

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Najlepší mužský herecký výkon vo filme, muzikáli alebo komédii

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Najlepšia seriálová dráma

1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)

Najlepší seriálový muzikál/komédia

The Bear (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)

Najlepší herec v seriálovej dráme

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown

Najlepšia herečka v seriálovej dráme

Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse

Najlepšia herečka v muzikáli/komédii

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great

Najlepší herec v muzikáli/komédii

Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe v televíznom filme

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Alan Ruck — Succession
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe v televíznom filme

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Abby Elliott — The Bear
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Najlepšia miniséria, antológia či televízny film

Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo

Najlepší herec v minisérii, antológii či televíznom filme

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm — Fargo
Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun — Beef

Najlepšia herečka v minisérii, antológii či televíznom filme

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
Juno Temple — Fargo
Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — Beef

Najlepšia pôvodná hudba – film

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Najlepší film v inom ako anglickom jazyku

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) — France
Fallen Leaves (Mubi) — Finland
Io Capitano (01 Distribution) — Italy
Past Lives (A24) — United States
Society of the Snow (Netflix) — Spain
The Zone of Interest (A24) — United Kingdom

Najlepšia pôvodná pieseň – film

Barbie — What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas
Barbie — Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
Barbie — I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Rustin — Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz

Najlepší animovaný film 

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
Elemental (Disney)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Suzume (Toho Co.)
Wish (Disney)

Najlepší výkon v stand-up komédii alebo v televízii

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Úspechy v návštevnosti a tržby v kinách (voľný preklad, pozn. red.)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)

Upozorniť na chybu - ak si našiel nedostatok v článku alebo máš pripomienky, daj nám vedieť.
Eva Thonhauserová
Eva Thonhauserová
Redaktorka
Náhľadový obrázok:raymondtec.com (MIKE YORK)
