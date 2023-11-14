Herné Oscary: Toto sú najlepšie hry roku 2023. Zoznam ťa možno prekvapí

Poznáme nominácie v rámci najprestížnejších ocenení v hráčskom svete. Zisti, či sa umiestnil aj tvoj favorit.
Nominácie na tohtoročné Game Awards sú už vyhlásené. Udalosť, ktorá je v gamerskom svete označovaná za „Oskara hier“ sa uskutoční 7. decembra v Los Angeles, informuje BBC. O víťazoch rozhoduje porota zložená z odborníkov z jednotlivých odvetví, no súčasťou hlasovania sú aj fanúšikovia, ktorých hlasy sú 10 % z konečného skóre.
V najdôležitejšej kategórii Game of the Year sa predstavili exkluzívne hry Spider-Man 2 pre PS5, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros Wonder a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Najväčšími favoritmi sú však survival horor Alan Wake 2 a fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3, ktorí sa stretnú aj v kategóriách Najlepšia herná réžia, Najlepší príbeh, Najlepšia hudba a Najlepší výkon. V súťaži o najlepší herecký výkon sa britský herec Ben Starr vo Final Fantasy XVI stretne s Idrisom Elbom v rozšírení Phantom Liberty pre Cyberpunk 2077.
The Game Awards založil novinár Geoff Keighley v roku 2014, no postupne sa rozrástli na významnú udalosť. Organizátori odhadujú, že minulý rok ho cez streamy sledovalo až 103 miliónov divákov na celom svete.
Ceremoniál je zmesou odovzdávania cien a predpremiéry hier, pričom mnohí fanúšikovia sledujú nové upútavky a oznámenia pripravovaných titulov. Práve premietanie býva častou kritikou slávnostného ceremoniálu. Fanúšikovia sa sťažujú, že organizátori venujú viac času zobrazovaniu upútaviek a reklám než rozdávaním cien.
Kategórie tohtoročných Game Awards 2023
Hra roka:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepšia herná réžia:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepší príbeh:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy 16
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Najlepšia umelecká réžia:
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepšia hudba:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 16
Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepší audio dizajn:
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Najlepší herecký výkon:
Ben Starr ako Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy 16)
Cameron Monaghan ako Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
Idris Elba ako Solomon Reed (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
Melanie Liburd ako Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2)
Neil Newbon ako Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)
Yuri Lowenthal ako Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Najlepšia hra s inováciami v prístupnosti:
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Najlepšia hra s dopadom:
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
Najlepšia pokračujúca hra:
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Najlepšia indie hra:
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Najlepšia mobilná hra:
Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Najlepšia komunitná podpora:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14
No Man’s Sky
Najlepšia AR/VR hra:
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village – VR Mode
Synapse
Najlepšia akčná hra:
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Najlepšie akčné dobrodružstvo:
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepšie RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 16
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Najlepšia bojovka:
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Najlepšia rodinná hra:
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Najlepší simulátor/stratégia:
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines 2
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4
Najlepšia športová/pretekárska hra:
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Najlepšia multiplayer hra:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo 4
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Najlepší indie debut:
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Najlepšia adaptácia:
Castlevania: Nocturne (seriál)
Gran Turismo (film)
The Last of Us (seriál)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)
Twisted Metal (seriál)
Najočakávanejšia hra:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Hades 2
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8