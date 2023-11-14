Kategórie
dnes 14. novembra 2023, 11:50
Čas čítania 2:49
Barbora Adamkovičová

Herné Oscary: Toto sú najlepšie hry roku 2023. Zoznam ťa možno prekvapí

Herné Oscary: Toto sú najlepšie hry roku 2023. Zoznam ťa možno prekvapí
Zdroj: Sony
TECH HERNÉ KONZOLY HRY MARVEL SPIDER-MAN 2
Poznáme nominácie v rámci najprestížnejších ocenení v hráčskom svete. Zisti, či sa umiestnil aj tvoj favorit.

Nominácie na tohtoročné Game Awards sú už vyhlásené. Udalosť, ktorá je v gamerskom svete označovaná za „Oskara hier“ sa uskutoční 7. decembra v Los Angeles, informuje BBC. O víťazoch rozhoduje porota zložená z odborníkov z jednotlivých odvetví, no súčasťou hlasovania sú aj fanúšikovia, ktorých hlasy sú 10 % z konečného skóre.

V najdôležitejšej kategórii Game of the Year sa predstavili exkluzívne hry Spider-Man 2 pre PS5, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros Wonder a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Najväčšími favoritmi sú však survival horor Alan Wake 2 a fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3, ktorí sa stretnú aj v kategóriách Najlepšia herná réžia, Najlepší príbeh, Najlepšia hudba a Najlepší výkon. V súťaži o najlepší herecký výkon sa britský herec Ben Starr vo Final Fantasy XVI stretne s Idrisom Elbom v rozšírení Phantom Liberty pre Cyberpunk 2077. 

The Game Awards založil novinár Geoff Keighley v roku 2014, no postupne sa rozrástli na významnú udalosť. Organizátori odhadujú, že minulý rok ho cez streamy sledovalo až 103 miliónov divákov na celom svete.

Ceremoniál je zmesou odovzdávania cien a predpremiéry hier, pričom mnohí fanúšikovia sledujú nové upútavky a oznámenia pripravovaných titulov. Práve premietanie býva častou kritikou slávnostného ceremoniálu. Fanúšikovia sa sťažujú, že organizátori venujú viac času zobrazovaniu upútaviek a reklám než rozdávaním cien.

Kategórie tohtoročných Game Awards 2023

Hra roka:

Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepšia herná réžia:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepší príbeh:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Najlepšia umelecká réžia:

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepšia hudba:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepší audio dizajn:

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Najlepší herecký výkon:

Ben Starr ako Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy 16)

Cameron Monaghan ako Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba ako Solomon Reed (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melanie Liburd ako Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2)

Neil Newbon ako Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal ako Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Najlepšia hra s inováciami v prístupnosti:

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Najlepšia hra s dopadom:

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Najlepšia pokračujúca hra:

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Najlepšia indie hra:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Najlepšia mobilná hra:

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Najlepšia komunitná podpora:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

No Man’s Sky

Najlepšia AR/VR hra:

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village – VR Mode

Synapse

Najlepšia akčná hra:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Najlepšie akčné dobrodružstvo:

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepšie RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Najlepšia bojovka:

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Najlepšia rodinná hra:

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Najlepší simulátor/stratégia:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Najlepšia športová/pretekárska hra:

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Najlepšia multiplayer hra:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Najlepší indie debut:

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Najlepšia adaptácia:

Castlevania: Nocturne (seriál)

Gran Turismo (film)

The Last of Us (seriál)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)

Twisted Metal (seriál)

Najočakávanejšia hra:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Barbora Adamkovičová
Barbora Adamkovičová
Redaktorka
Všetky články
Náhľadový obrázok:Sony
