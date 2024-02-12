Kategórie
dnes 12. februára 2024, 10:44
Čas čítania 0:41
Barbora Adamkovičová

Pódium Super Bowlu ovládol Usher. Virálne memes už zaplavili internet

ŠPORT AMERICKÝ FUTBAL JUSTIN BIEBER SUPER BOWL TAYLOR SWIFT
Nová skladba Taylor Swift či North West. Aj takto vnímali fanúšikovia víkendový zápas.

Po nedeľnom finálovom zápase Super Bowlu internet zaplavila vlna virálnych memes. Niektorých fanúšikov zaujala samotná hra, zatiaľ čo iní si prišli na svoje počas Usherovho vystúpenia na Halftime Show.

Toto je výber tých najlepších memes, ktoré určite pobavia aj teba:

 
 
 
Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame
 
 
 

Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa G€R@|Đ 🖤🔴🟩 (@slankster_g)

 
 
 
Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame
 
 
 

Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Melissa A. Banales (@the_witching_hour13)

Náhľadový obrázok:Instagram/@slankster_g, X/@lahonig
