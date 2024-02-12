Pódium Super Bowlu ovládol Usher. Virálne memes už zaplavili internet

Nová skladba Taylor Swift či North West. Aj takto vnímali fanúšikovia víkendový zápas.
Po nedeľnom finálovom zápase Super Bowlu internet zaplavila vlna virálnych memes. Niektorých fanúšikov zaujala samotná hra, zatiaľ čo iní si prišli na svoje počas Usherovho vystúpenia na Halftime Show.
Toto je výber tých najlepších memes, ktoré určite pobavia aj teba:
Usher adding Lil Jon and Ludacris to the Halftime Super Bowl show pic.twitter.com/MUQ3LmycjM— Complex (@Complex) February 12, 2024
I really thought Ms Kim Kardashian got North West in the half time show #Usher #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/CcWqqJulGC— Joey Bitch Boy Gorga (@realitea_time) February 12, 2024
Usher, sing for us!— a (@escapefromseI) February 12, 2024
Usher: pic.twitter.com/ZMBTofupiw
Alicia KEYS AND USHER?! #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/EmddS47Hzj— Bougie J (@JerJer1990) February 12, 2024
Usher somehow having 16 different outfit changes in the span of like 5 minutes— ⚔️Ares⚔️ (@Novaremx) February 12, 2024
#HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/9M7nBCPOvx
Usher’s Manager: you’re going to need to change outfits sometime.— teatime75 (@teatime75) February 12, 2024
Usher: I’ll do that.. and on roller skates. #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/G4XwRK0tqV