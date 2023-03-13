Oscary 2023: Pozri si všetkých výhercov, ktorých zmietol film Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Akadémia vyhlásila víťazov Oscarov pre rok 2023. Ktoré filmy a herci boli najlepší?
Akadémia vyhlásila víťazov Oscarov pre rok 2023. 95. ročník Oscarov prebehol v nočných hodinách nášho času a na javisku sa vystriedali viaceré známe a dôležité osobnosti zo sveta filmu. Najviac nominácií (11) mala na konte snímka Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO). Ako sa jednotlivým filmom a ich tvorcom nakoniec darilo premeniť nominácie zistíš nižšie.
Najlepším filmom sa stal Everything Everywhere All at Once s celkovými 7 výhrami z 11 nominácií. Film vyhral aj všetky herecké nominácie, v ktorých bol nominovaný. Guillermo del Toro sa stal prvým režisérom na svete, ktorý získal Oscara za najlepší film, najlepšiu réžiu (obe za The Shape of Water) a najlepší animovaný film (Pinocchio).
Michelle Yeoh sa stala prvou ázijskou herečkou s Oscarom a Brenan Fraser premenil svoju prvú nomináciu na víťazstvo.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sandess
Women Talking
Najlepší režisér
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan a Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Najlepší herec v hlavnej role
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Austin Butler, Elvis
Bill Nighy, Living
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Risebborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau, The Whale
Najlepšie kostýmy
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Najlepší adaptovaný scenár
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Women Talking
White Noise
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Najlepší pôvodný scenár
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Najlepšie vizuálne efekty
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Najlepší animovaný film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
The Sea Beast
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Najlepší animovaný krátky film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Najlepší dokumentárny film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Najlepší krátkometrážny dokumentárny film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Najlepší strih
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Najlepšia pôvodná skladba
Applause — Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand — Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu — RRR
This Is A Life — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Najlepší cudzojazyčný film
Nemecko – All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentína – Argentina, 1985
Belgicko – Close
Poľsko – EO
Írsko – The Quiet Girl
Najlepší krátky hraný film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Najlepší make-up a vlasový dizajn
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Najlepšia hudba/soundtrack
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Najlepší zvuk
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Najlepšia kamera
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo: False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Najlepšia výprava
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans