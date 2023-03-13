Oscary 2023: Pozri si všetkých výhercov, ktorých zmietol film Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Akadémia vyhlásila víťazov Oscarov pre rok 2023. Ktoré filmy a herci boli najlepší?

Akadémia vyhlásila víťazov Oscarov pre rok 2023. 95. ročník Oscarov prebehol v nočných hodinách nášho času a na javisku sa vystriedali viaceré známe a dôležité osobnosti zo sveta filmu. Najviac nominácií (11) mala na konte snímka Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO). Ako sa jednotlivým filmom a ich tvorcom nakoniec darilo premeniť nominácie zistíš nižšie.

Najlepším filmom sa stal Everything Everywhere All at Once s celkovými 7 výhrami z 11 nominácií. Film vyhral aj všetky herecké nominácie, v ktorých bol nominovaný. Guillermo del Toro sa stal prvým režisérom na svete, ktorý získal Oscara za najlepší film, najlepšiu réžiu (obe za The Shape of Water) a najlepší animovaný film (Pinocchio).

Michelle Yeoh sa stala prvou ázijskou herečkou s Oscarom a Brenan Fraser premenil svoju prvú nomináciu na víťazstvo.