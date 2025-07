Do Talianska a Albánska za menej ako 20 eur? Našli sme 6 TOP akciových leteniek

A day in Bergamo: ☕️ Start your day with a cozy stay and an incredible breakfast at La Locanda by Cavour 1880 🏰 Wander through the charming streets of Città Alta, discovering its medieval beauty 🏛️ Step back in time as you explore the elegant Palazzo Moroni and its stunning frescoes 🍽️ Enjoy a delicious lunch at Cavour 1880, a true culinary gem ⛪ Visit the magnificent Cattedrale di Bergamo and admire its ornate interior 🔔 Climb the Torre dell’Orologio for breathtaking views over the city ✨ As the day winds down, watch the sunset from Porta San Giacomo 🍹 End your day with a typical Bergamasco aperitivo, savoring local flavors Italian Summer | Bergamo Italy | Summer in Italy | Things to do in Bergamo | Places to see in Italy | Italy Travel Guide | Bergamo Photo Spots