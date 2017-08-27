Nahej blogerke zrušili profil na Instagrame, ale jej fanúšikovia sa vzbúrili. Ona chce pokračovať v boji za prirodzenosť

Na konci júla jej Instagram zrušil účet a ona sa ďalších niekoľko týždňov snažila napraviť krivdu, ktorá jej bola spôsobená. Blogerka Jessa O’Brien na svojom Instagrame pridávala nahé fotografie, lenže bez akéhokoľvek sexuálneho podtónu a väčšinou z dostatočnej vzdialenosti, a tak sa dlho pohybovala na hranici pravidiel sociálnej siete. Pravidlá hovoria o tom, že na Instagrame nemajú čo robiť fotografie zachytávajúce sexuálny styk, genitálie či nahé zadky, ale Jessa a jej boj za pozitívne vnímanie ľudského tela a zrušenie nezmyselnej tabuizácie nahoty majú na pravidlá rozdielny názor.

Po deaktivácii účtu na konci júla sa vzbúrili aj je fanúšikovia, ktorí ju dovtedy sledovali, a Instagram nemal inú možnosť, ako po veľkom tlaku verejnosti navrátiť jej profil späť na sociálnu sieť. Jessa argumentuje tým, že nahota bez sexuálneho podtónu by nemala byť v žiadnom prípade zakazovaná a Instagram by sa mal skôr starať o to, aby boli podobné fotografie ako tie jej podporované. Treba uznať, že jej zábery majú svoj osobitý štýl, ale nespôsobujú v ľuďoch znechutenie, a tak niet dôvodu, prečo ich rovno zakazovať.