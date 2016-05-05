Osamelý Kórejčan randí so sexuálnou bábikou a spoločné chvíle si zvečňuje

Sexuálne bábiky sa čoraz viac dostávajú do popredia a najmä v rôznych ázijských krajinách, kde miestne spoločnosti zažívajú demografickú krízu, vedia ľuďom spríjemňovať životy. Fotograf vystupujúci pod umeleckým menom June Korea síce pochádza z Južnej Kórey, ale dlhodobo žije v americkom New Yorku a na internete sa stal známym najmä vďaka svojmu nezvyčajnému projektu, ktorému zasvätil už množstvo mesiacov svojho života. Ešte v roku 2014 si June kúpil bábiku v životnej veľkosti ženy, ktorá by síce väčšine mužov mala slúžiť ako intímna spoločníčka, lenže June s ňou mal rozdielne plány.

Namiesto hrátok ju nazval Eve a pretvoril jej neživú osobnosť na skutočného živého človeka aspoň vo svojich fotografiách, pretože sa s jej pomocou snažil vybudovať alternatívnu realitu, kde sa bude môcť umelecky realizovať. Začal ju brávať do parku, na výlety a trávil s ňou čas aj v súkromí, pričom väčšinu situácií zachytával na fotoaparát a nezaujímali ho vystrašené ani znechutené pohľady ľudí okolo neho. June považuje svoju bábiku za metaforu dnešných vzťahov s domácimi miláčikmi, umelou inteligenciou, ale často aj partnermi a podľa reakcií pod fotkami mu to naozaj vychádza.