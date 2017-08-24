Blogerka trefne rozdeľuje svoje fotky na instagramovú dokonalosť a skutočnosť. Ženy by si podľa nej mali uvedomiť krásu svojich postáv

Cez leto sa sociálne siete zapĺňajú fotografiami mužov aj žien v plavkách na kúpaliskách, na plážach či len tak v mestách a priemerný užívateľ Instagramu by si mohol rýchlo pomyslieť, že nikto okrem neho nemá na vlastnom tele žiadne nedostatky. Instagram je miesto, kde sa úplná prirodzenosť tak často nevyskytuje, ale zmeniť to chce 24-ročná blogerka Chessie King z Londýna, ktorá sa najskôr zviezla na vlne perfekcionizmu, keď starostlivo pózovala a vyberala len tie najdokonalejšie fotografie.
Nič by sa na tom nezmenilo, keby jedného dňa neprechádzala svojím priečinkom s vymazanými fotkami a nezahľadela sa na jednu z ôsmich záberov, ktoré si urobila na pláži. Fotografie boli urobené len niekoľko sekúnd po sebe, ale tú nelichotivú okamžite a bez mihnutia oka zmazala, zatiaľ čo krajšiu si nechala a pridala ju na Instagram. V rámci svojej novej iniciatívy pridáva fotografie, na ktorých zobrazuje obe strany mince, pretože najskôr svojim fanúšikom ukazuje internetovú dokonalosť a potom aj obyčajnú prirodzenosť, akú by si našiel na každom z nás.
"I want to look good for summer" "I want my bikini body back" SURE... but whyyyyy don't you want to look good for winter too? For Father Christmas? ❄ How about FEELING good for life? FEELING like a superwoman the whole year round? Yes '8 week transformations' are amazing to get you going & if you're learning from them AMAZING... but if you just stop there after the 8 weeks, your body isn't going to stay like that forever AND you may have changed your body but not your mindset. I can change my body in 2 seconds, from the left photo to the right & in both, I feel good. I know I train consistently, I know I fuel myself well, I know it's okay to let my belly out when I'm sitting down next to the pool. SO... long term/life plan: • Educate yourself, that doesn't mean doing a personal training course, that means learning about yourself, how to train & how to eat. • Do your own research, your own body is your best friend, explore it • Find a class you love & look forward to, find a PT that works you hard but looks after you, find a friend that gives you that little boost of motivation when you need it... find things that work for YOU! So tonight, do one thing for me & let your belly release, embrace it, give it a little jiggle
Put your hand up if your thighs touch when you sit down Keep your hand up if you've ever looked at those goddesses on Instagram & wondered why theirs don't No matter how much 'body confidence' I share with you on here, I still really struggle with my legs when I'm sat down. When I'm in a bikini or shorts I look down & I immediately want to cover them up. They spread out like marshmallows & not even tasty-I-want-to-eat-you marshmallows. BUT unlike a year ago, I now snap out of it & remind myself what my legs do for me. They walk me everywhere, they make me jump AND they carry my torso my arms, my head & all 6 foot of me errryday. So next time you look down at your legs & they're touching, getting cosy with each other & making friends... just have a little think what they do for you & send a little bitta love down there. There's so much more to life! The blue pool, blue skies & tanned toned legs holiday photos are what you think people want to see but actually, I would much rather show you rainy season grey skies & how my thighs reaaaally look when I'm horizontal I think the derogatory names out there for 'bigger legs' like Thunder Thighs, Tree Trunks are a big reason for the leg hate. So... to all ma girls who have ever felt too conscious to wear short shorts, lets hold hands & scream from the roof tops ALLLL HAIL THICK THIGHS THAT TOUCH, modern day society will NOT tell us what size they 'should' be
| Left photo: Favourited out of the 8 taken & posted. Right photo: Immediately deleted & forgotten about. Both photos unedited & seconds between them. I do so many of these but this one is my scariest & most exposing so far. I was going through my recently deleted folder ready to 'delete all' but saw the right photo & recovered it. I felt this sense of guilt that I'd deleted it & posted the left one. A year ago I would've been left feeling so unhappy by how I look on the right & deleted it forever like it never happened but it was a huge reminder for me today that Instagram can be such a 'perfection trap'. I'm clearly super happy in the right one after @brontekingg had cracked a hilarious joke, I don't hate it but the lighting isn't 'flattering' nor is the way I'm holding my body or the angle of it but it's ME. Both of the photos are me I am proud of how I feel about my body looking at these photos. I feel like I look healthy in both & look after myself but also live without controlling myself like I have done in the past. So your Monday Motivation all the way from Singapore: People post the best photo out of a bunch taken... I know it's said a lot these days but it helps me a huge amount too. If you see a photo of yourself in 'bad' lighting or an 'unflattering angle' just remind yourself how beautiful you are & that you're ALLOWED to look like that. We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be humans who FEEL insanely good 24/7
You know what I LOVE about people sharing these photos on Instagram, they make ME feel normal & even more okay with not being perfect I know social media has bad press with links to depression in young people BUT if you're following the right people, it can also remind you that you're not alone. The people that actually take their responsibility seriously & help educate you are the ones that should be taking over your newsfeed Some comparison photos are done very badly, with hope they come across 'real' but hopefully you're starting to filter out your Instagram just to make it purely positive. Like everything in life, you can choose whether social media makes you feel good or bad. There are so many wonderful people trying to share their stories & support you through social media, I've shared some of my faaavs on my story Andddd whilst I'm talking about stories, I absolutely love being able to show you ME, from smiley jumpy chess to sweaty mess to the times I need YOUR support... They're like my own mini vlogs Workouts are always better when your @nikewomen @jdwomen shortshorts match your @womensbest BCAAs & shaker #womensbest
We've all seen hundreds of these but they really do help me 1. Be honest with you & 2. Feel body confident in myself I'll let you into a little secret... @mathewlcarter was snapping away like the amazing boyfriend he is & I stopped half way through to say I really felt uncomfortable. He asked why & I said I just feel like my legs look chunky. You see so many girls on their tiptoes 'posing' & I'm guilty of it too. It makes your legs look leaner & longer... but in reality, yes I am nearly 6 foot & I'm lucky to have long legs, but they are still the part of my body I feel conscious of. I know some of these 2 photo 'posing' 'natural' posts are done wrongly & they actually make you feel worse about your body, but a lot are done in the right way & really help me. Even though I preach body confidence & 'embracing the wobble' I still have moments where I feel like I want to hide my legs... but what's different is how I deal with it. I give myself a little prep talk & shake off that negativity & remind myself what they do for me! They carry me round every day & are strong mother fkers. I then just stopped 'posing' & smiled the biggest smile I possible could & it completely changed my mood. It's okay to find your 'pose' you feel comfortable in in photos, the tiptoe, the hip to the side, the one leg in front of the other... but it's even better to feel comfortable just standing flat foot on the ground, smiling like the grinch Rashie - @une_piece @seen_group
I want you to do something for me this evening. Try the 'instagram booty pose' in the closest mirror to you... Put your hand up if you have 'life handles' like me in the right I've preached before & I'm not going to stop anytime soon... these bits are the parts of your life that you love. The nights out with your friends, the family pack of popcorn you didn't share, the seconds/thirds/fourths of Sunday roast with your family... the FUN in your life, the memories Yes I can show you ma & cover up the squishy bits but I also want you to know that you're not alone & it is OKAY to look like the right I'd much prefer to look back on my life when I'm old & wrinkly knowing I had allll the fun compared to having the most boring stories 'but at least I didn't have rolls when I bent back for that booty pose'!
"I wish I had smaller legs" "I wish I had bigger boobs" "I wish a flatter tummy" Put your hand up if you've thought at least one of the above? (3 times because I've said them all). Well guess what, you CAN have all 3, without any hard work, any sense of achievement, all in the space of a few seconds & an editing app I've pumped up my melons & peach, slimmed down my legs & pulled in my tummy to show you how easy it is to do. YOU DON'T NEED big boobies or a huge bottom or a sucked in tummy to be amazing, it's all about you as a person. It's what's going on in that head of yours & the energy that oozes out of you that matters. No matter how 'confident' I feel in my body, there's always a teeny tiny voice in my head that comes through. If I looked at the photo on the left a year ago I would've seen chunky thighs & would've wished to look like the photo on the right BUT now I see strong, powerful thighs that can deadlift 90kg+. The body shape on the right is definitely achievable with hard work for some people but for others, like me, it's unachievable. We just gatta accept that one of our legs is bigger than some people's legs put together! A really important thing for me is that when people see me in real life, they see exactly what they say on here. If I edited my photos like the right, people would see me face to face & be like HELLLLL SHE DOUBLED IN SIZE (& got a boobiejob) So before you go 'wishing' you were that girl on instagram looking like the right photo, think about a few things... 1. She's probably worked very hard for that hot bod. 2. Everybody is a different shape, some people, no matter how many times they workout a week & eat well won't be able to get those proportions! 3. The photo could've been played with a little. Smoothed, edited, 'touched up'... Disclaimer: My whole body is made out of popcorn & my thighs are clearly the hungriest part of me
No matter what shape, size, height you are... never ever apologise for wearing a bikini The way you hold yourself speaks a thousand words. It changes how you look & how you feel. Shoulders back, chest open = confidence. Even if you're not feeling super comfortable, this posture oozes 'I'm slaying this bikini' Hunched over, slouchy = 'sorry I'm wearing this, I shouldn't be' YES YOU SHOULD. After so many questions since Ibiza bikini photos, I've filmed my top tips for SLAYING YOUR BIKINI I want you to try something for me now. Whether you're standing or sitting. Roll your shoulders forward & let that belly hang out. Notice how it makes you feel. Now, open up that chest & pull those shoulders back. You've grown a few inches & how do you feel now? Body confidence is a feeling, it's something you slowly find when you start thinking a different way. It's not just about 'losing a few pounds' or 'dropping a dress size'. With summer holidays coming at you like a rocket, I want to help you feel like the GODDESS YOU ARE in every outfit, bikini or you're favourite dress
Aj tak je pekná :D len chce upútať pozornosť :D
skoda ze ma frajera ocividne