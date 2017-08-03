Partia mladých ľudí kruto týra zvieratá a ešte sa tým chváli na internete. Pri pohľade na ich skutky sa človeku tisnú slzy do očí

Pri pohľade na skutky mnohých ľudí sa často objavuje otázka, kto je v skutočnosti človekom a kto zvieraťom. Ľudstvo sa živí zvieratami už tisíce a tisíce rokov, ale ak sa človek rozhodne zvieratá týrať a mučiť len preto, že sa na tom zabáva a zábery potom nahráva na sociálne siete, potom sa naša civilizácia dostala do zlej situácie. Partia mladých ľudí z americkej Floridy na čele s mužom menom Michael Wenzel si za posledných niekoľko rokov získala hrôzostrašnú reputáciu za všetko, čo už zvieratám urobili. Pred viac ako polrokom na svojom Instagrame Wenzel nahral fotografiu obrovského pelikána, ktorého traja muži držia za zobák a krídla, po čom ich začala vyšetrovať miestna organizácia zodpovedná za bezpečnosť zvierat v prírode, ale neprišiel žiadny postih. Pelikán však nie je jediným zvieraťom, ktoré už skončilo v krutých rukách mladej partie.

Najnovším škandálom sa stalo video, na ktorom Michael Wenzel riadi svoju loď a priviazal za ňu bezbranného žraloka. Žralok samozrejme nemal šancu desivú jazdu prežiť, avšak ak kruté zaobchádzanie so zvieratami doteraz Michaelovi prechádzalo bez trestu, umučený žralok bol možno posledným varovaním. Miestna polícia už údajne identifikovala ľudí z videa a začala vyšetrovanie, lenže mnohí ľudia vyjadrujú znepokojenie nad tým, že Wenzel so svojou partiou vyviaznú bez trestu vďaka svojim bohatým a vplyvným rodičom. Viacero fotografií a videí z ich vyčíňania je hrôzostrašných až natoľko, že sa človeku do očí tisnú slzy a nám zostáva len dúfať, že Michaela s jeho podarenými kamarátmi postihne spravodlivý trest.