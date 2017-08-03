Sobota 5. 8. 2017 meniny má Hortenzia
Partia mladých ľudí kruto týra zvieratá a ešte sa tým chváli na internete. Pri pohľade na ich skutky sa človeku tisnú slzy do očí
Partia mladých ľudí kruto týra zvieratá a ešte sa tým chváli na internete. Pri pohľade na ich skutky sa človeku tisnú slzy do očí

Identifikovať ich už mala aj polícia.

dnes 9:25
zdroj: Pexels
Pri pohľade na skutky mnohých ľudí sa často objavuje otázka, kto je v skutočnosti človekom a kto zvieraťom. Ľudstvo sa živí zvieratami už tisíce a tisíce rokov, ale ak sa človek rozhodne zvieratá týrať a mučiť len preto, že sa na tom zabáva a zábery potom nahráva na sociálne siete, potom sa naša civilizácia dostala do zlej situácie. Partia mladých ľudí z americkej Floridy na čele s mužom menom Michael Wenzel si za posledných niekoľko rokov získala hrôzostrašnú reputáciu za všetko, čo už zvieratám urobili. Pred viac ako polrokom na svojom Instagrame Wenzel nahral fotografiu obrovského pelikána, ktorého traja muži držia za zobák a krídla, po čom ich začala vyšetrovať miestna organizácia zodpovedná za bezpečnosť zvierat v prírode, ale neprišiel žiadny postih. Pelikán však nie je jediným zvieraťom, ktoré už skončilo v krutých rukách mladej partie.

 

Najnovším škandálom sa stalo video, na ktorom Michael Wenzel riadi svoju loď a priviazal za ňu bezbranného žraloka. Žralok samozrejme nemal šancu desivú jazdu prežiť, avšak ak kruté zaobchádzanie so zvieratami doteraz Michaelovi prechádzalo bez trestu, umučený žralok bol možno posledným varovaním. Miestna polícia už údajne identifikovala ľudí z videa a začala vyšetrovanie, lenže mnohí ľudia vyjadrujú znepokojenie nad tým, že Wenzel so svojou partiou vyviaznú bez trestu vďaka svojim bohatým a vplyvným rodičom. Viacero fotografií a videí z ich vyčíňania je hrôzostrašných až natoľko, že sa človeku do očí tisnú slzy a nám zostáva len dúfať, že Michaela s jeho podarenými kamarátmi postihne spravodlivý trest.    

 

 


 


 


 


 

More pics what @alex_kompo and #michaelwenzel and their buddies posted on their social media before taking the content down. Notice one of the pics is them holding up the shark that they tortured and dragged. Poor thing is shredded. I think they should have the same punishment given to them! From beer bonging out of a hammer head sharks gills, using a dog as shark bait, abusing a pelican, abusing endangered manatees, dragging and torturing a shark, shooting the shark...the list just goes on. Please sign the petition- link in Bio. Also, share, tag, comment. POS! Boycott @mtv new show @siestakey_mtv which Alex is a cast member of. His daddy wanted him to have his 15 mins of fame...well here you are buddy! Hope you and your friends get the ass beatings you deserve in Florida! #karma #michaelwenzel #alexkompo #alexkompothecras #teamreelfinesse #sharkwerk #voiceforthevoiceless #disturbing #stopanimalabuse #abuse #wildlife #murdered #serialkillers #satanic #15minutesoffame #youcanrunbutyoucanthide #abuse #educateyourself #bringawareness @lalakent @tpw_foundation @pacificmmc @lisavanderpump @joannakrupa @marta_krupa @surfrideroahu @sharkweek @discoverychannel @johnjayvanes @parishilton @nickyhilton @kathygriffin @kathyhilton @hiltonpets @surfrideroahu @jaydenicole @newyorkbullycrew @c.legit5

Příspěvek sdílený Jessica St. Mary (@jkstma08),


 


 

@Regrann from @vegan_missy - Rant warning! #michaelwenzel is literally the most disgusting human being I have ever seen on the Internet. Dragging a live shark behind a speed boat to watch it's flesh be ripped off its bones has got to be at the top of the deadly psychopathic checklist. He targets endangered species like spotted eagle rays and grouper the size of a car, and takes vile photos with their dead bodies and drinks beer from their gills. He found a dead dog floating in the water, tied it to a rope and used it as bait to attract sharks. Then there's his obsession with seabirds, maming them and taking horrendous photos with their fragile bodies. I don't understand how his actions have gone un-investigated for so long, if someone had acted sooner, so many animals would be saved from the torture and #michaelwenzel would be in jail. Instead he faces the possibility of walking away with just a $5,000 fine for torturing a live shark to death. I've never been so hurt and disgusted, I just want to punch the douchebag in the balls and #draghisassbehindaboat #michaelwenzelisapieceofshit he is the scum of the Earth and should be dumped in the desert, a million kms from any ocean or animal. Animal cruelty laws need to be more heavily refined worldwide, anyone who is this cruel should be considered a psychopathic serial killer by the court and society. #respectheocean #respectsharks #sharkweek - #regrann

Příspěvek sdílený Lavender (@blingblingbitch),


 


 

 

Zdroj: dailymail.co.uk
žralok
