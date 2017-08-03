Partia mladých ľudí kruto týra zvieratá a ešte sa tým chváli na internete. Pri pohľade na ich skutky sa človeku tisnú slzy do očí

Pri pohľade na skutky mnohých ľudí sa často objavuje otázka, kto je v skutočnosti človekom a kto zvieraťom. Ľudstvo sa živí zvieratami už tisíce a tisíce rokov, ale ak sa človek rozhodne zvieratá týrať a mučiť len preto, že sa na tom zabáva a zábery potom nahráva na sociálne siete, potom sa naša civilizácia dostala do zlej situácie. Partia mladých ľudí z americkej Floridy na čele s mužom menom Michael Wenzel si za posledných niekoľko rokov získala hrôzostrašnú reputáciu za všetko, čo už zvieratám urobili. Pred viac ako polrokom na svojom Instagrame Wenzel nahral fotografiu obrovského pelikána, ktorého traja muži držia za zobák a krídla, po čom ich začala vyšetrovať miestna organizácia zodpovedná za bezpečnosť zvierat v prírode, ale neprišiel žiadny postih. Pelikán však nie je jediným zvieraťom, ktoré už skončilo v krutých rukách mladej partie.
Najnovším škandálom sa stalo video, na ktorom Michael Wenzel riadi svoju loď a priviazal za ňu bezbranného žraloka. Žralok samozrejme nemal šancu desivú jazdu prežiť, avšak ak kruté zaobchádzanie so zvieratami doteraz Michaelovi prechádzalo bez trestu, umučený žralok bol možno posledným varovaním. Miestna polícia už údajne identifikovala ľudí z videa a začala vyšetrovanie, lenže mnohí ľudia vyjadrujú znepokojenie nad tým, že Wenzel so svojou partiou vyviaznú bez trestu vďaka svojim bohatým a vplyvným rodičom. Viacero fotografií a videí z ich vyčíňania je hrôzostrašných až natoľko, že sa človeku do očí tisnú slzy a nám zostáva len dúfať, že Michaela s jeho podarenými kamarátmi postihne spravodlivý trest.
Meet Michael Wenzel! @michaelwenzel The dude in #Florida bragging and having his mates film him whilst speeding furiously in his boat with a live #Shark attached on the back! Being tortured and smashed around! Geez mate takes some big brassy peanuts to do that! Let's take a walk down memory lane and see what other heinous crimes against nature you have so gallantly committed! #FWC #sharkweek #nameandshame @mtv @vox_silentii @respectanimalrights #michaelwenzel #michaelwenzelisgay. <----Note this tag used as his friends made it and tag him with this when they post these photos
@michaelwenzelfanpage @michaelwenzel @naturallyselected724 the end result for the #shark dragged behind a boat in #florida they may of sliced some of the meat off to make it appear like this , maybe to make themselves look good ..#FWC #bobenac #michaelwenzelisgay <---note his friends use this hashtag as a tag especially for Michael Wenzel , so not something I made up ..all this in #sharkweek .. lets hope @floridawildlifecommision actually do something about this person and his friends , appears they have no care for the wildlife, nor the laws that protect them @mtv
@myfwc clearly people are not happy with the animal cruelty inflicted - over 22k shares over 9k comments on this post I put up 3 days ago.. that's a lot of outrage and let's face it, people are sick of Michael and his mates such as #bobenac getting away with sadistic and blatant animal cruelty - why have legislation and protection laws if you are not going to adhere to them and enforce them! Looking forward to hearing the clanging noises as the jail cell shuts on them all! Keep up the pressure and public outrage! @worldanimalnews @respectanimalrights #michaelwenzel #FWC @mtv
More pics what @alex_kompo and #michaelwenzel and their buddies posted on their social media before taking the content down. Notice one of the pics is them holding up the shark that they tortured and dragged. Poor thing is shredded. I think they should have the same punishment given to them! From beer bonging out of a hammer head sharks gills, using a dog as shark bait, abusing a pelican, abusing endangered manatees, dragging and torturing a shark, shooting the shark...the list just goes on. Please sign the petition- link in Bio. Also, share, tag, comment. POS! Boycott @mtv new show @siestakey_mtv which Alex is a cast member of. His daddy wanted him to have his 15 mins of fame...well here you are buddy! Hope you and your friends get the ass beatings you deserve in Florida! #karma #michaelwenzel #alexkompo #alexkompothecras #teamreelfinesse #sharkwerk #voiceforthevoiceless #disturbing #stopanimalabuse #abuse #wildlife #murdered #serialkillers #satanic #15minutesoffame #youcanrunbutyoucanthide #abuse #educateyourself #bringawareness @lalakent @tpw_foundation @pacificmmc @lisavanderpump @joannakrupa @marta_krupa @surfrideroahu @sharkweek @discoverychannel @johnjayvanes @parishilton @nickyhilton @kathygriffin @kathyhilton @hiltonpets @surfrideroahu @jaydenicole @newyorkbullycrew @c.legit5
We've been covering the Michael Wenzel story extensively on Facebook. (The link to our page is in our Bio). We will not stop exposing this horrific abuse of ocean wildlife until justice is seen to be done. cc @myfwc #michaelwenzel #Florida #sportfishing #angling #sharks #fishing #animalabuse #animalcruelty
@Regrann from @vegan_missy - Rant warning! #michaelwenzel is literally the most disgusting human being I have ever seen on the Internet. Dragging a live shark behind a speed boat to watch it's flesh be ripped off its bones has got to be at the top of the deadly psychopathic checklist. He targets endangered species like spotted eagle rays and grouper the size of a car, and takes vile photos with their dead bodies and drinks beer from their gills. He found a dead dog floating in the water, tied it to a rope and used it as bait to attract sharks. Then there's his obsession with seabirds, maming them and taking horrendous photos with their fragile bodies. I don't understand how his actions have gone un-investigated for so long, if someone had acted sooner, so many animals would be saved from the torture and #michaelwenzel would be in jail. Instead he faces the possibility of walking away with just a $5,000 fine for torturing a live shark to death. I've never been so hurt and disgusted, I just want to punch the douchebag in the balls and #draghisassbehindaboat #michaelwenzelisapieceofshit he is the scum of the Earth and should be dumped in the desert, a million kms from any ocean or animal. Animal cruelty laws need to be more heavily refined worldwide, anyone who is this cruel should be considered a psychopathic serial killer by the court and society. #respectheocean #respectsharks #sharkweek - #regrann
Did you hear about this kook ?? Dragged a living shark behind his mum and dad bought speed boat and killed it!!!! So a bit off topic but hey, I hate any kind of cruelty to animals. So yeah Michael Wenzel, let it be known your nothing but a prick, you got serious issues dude. Enjoy your 15 minutes and years of hiding but this will catch up with you sooner or later. #fuckyou #sharkkiller #michaelwenzel
mne sa skôr otvára nožík jak vidím takýchto ,,hrdinov"