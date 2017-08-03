Muž napísal svojej oblejšej manželke krásny a úprimný odkaz, v ktorom oslavuje jej širšie stehná či roztomilé strie na bokoch

Na Instagrame onedlho presiahne hranicu 50-tisícok fanúšikov, darí sa mu v práci a doma má ešte aj najkrajšiu ženu, akú si kedy mohol želať. Robbie Tripp ale aj tak potreboval ľuďom navôkol ukázať, že naša spoločnosť často mužom príliš diktuje to, čo by sa im malo páčiť a ženám zase ukazuje nereálne idoly krásy, kvôli ktorým potom trpia fyzicky aj psychicky. Robbie odjakživa obľuboval oblejšie ženy a vo svojom úprimnom odkaze pre vlastnú manželku Sarah zhrnul všetky myšlienky, ktoré mu už dlho pobehali po rozume.

„

Milujem túto ženu a jej oblejšie telo. Už ako tínedžera si ma kamaráti často doťahovali za to, že sa mi páčili oblejšie ženy, tie, ktoré boli nižšie a oblejšie. Ženy, ktoré by priemerný muž možno nazval tučnými až obéznymi. Neskôr, keď sa zo mňa stal muž a začal som sa vzdelávať aj o záležitostiach ako feminizmus či o tom, ako médiá marginalizujú ženy zobrazovaním veľmi špecifických štandardov krásy, pochopil som, aké veľké množstvo mužov si tieto štandardy osvojilo. Pre mňa neexistuje nič príťažlivejšie ako táto žena predo mnou: širšie stehná, veľký zadok, roztomilé malé faldíky. Jej tvary nebudú tie, ktoré sa dostanú na obálku Cosmopolitanu, ale sú to tie, ktoré sa dostali do môjho života a môjho srdca. Nie je nič príťažlivejšie ako žena, ktorá je oblejšia a sebavedomá.

Zobral som si za manželku ženu, ktorá vyplní každé miestečko svojich džínsov a aj tak je najkrajšou v celej miestnosti. Chlapi, porozmýšľajte nad tým, čo vám spoločnosť hovorí o tom, po kom by ste mali túžiť. Skutočná žena nie je pornoherečka alebo bikini manekýnka alebo postava z filmu. Ona je skutočná. Na bokoch má nádherné strie a na zadku roztomilé malé priehlbinky. Ženy, nenechajte sa oklamať tým, že sa musíte zmestiť do nejakej formy na to, aby vás niekto miloval a oceňoval také, aké ste. Tam niekde je muž, ktorý vás bude oslavovať za to, kým ste teraz, niekto, kto vás bude milovať tak veľmi, ako milujem ja svoju Sarah.

„

|| Grateful to be living my dream in the land of freedom and opportunity. Happy Fourth, my friends. || Příspěvek sdílený ROBBIE TRIPP™ (@tripp), Čec 4, 2017 v 12:28 PDT

|| Beach bombshell baby. || #WeekendVibes Příspěvek sdílený ROBBIE TRIPP™ (@tripp), Čen 17, 2017 v 6:46 PDT

|| Body built for the beach. || Příspěvek sdílený ROBBIE TRIPP™ (@tripp), Kvě 25, 2017 v 8:10 PDT