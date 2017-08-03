Muž napísal svojej oblejšej manželke krásny a úprimný odkaz, v ktorom oslavuje jej širšie stehná či roztomilé strie na bokoch

Na Instagrame onedlho presiahne hranicu 50-tisícok fanúšikov, darí sa mu v práci a doma má ešte aj najkrajšiu ženu, akú si kedy mohol želať. Robbie Tripp ale aj tak potreboval ľuďom navôkol ukázať, že naša spoločnosť často mužom príliš diktuje to, čo by sa im malo páčiť a ženám zase ukazuje nereálne idoly krásy, kvôli ktorým potom trpia fyzicky aj psychicky. Robbie odjakživa obľuboval oblejšie ženy a vo svojom úprimnom odkaze pre vlastnú manželku Sarah zhrnul všetky myšlienky, ktoré mu už dlho pobehali po rozume.
Milujem túto ženu a jej oblejšie telo. Už ako tínedžera si ma kamaráti často doťahovali za to, že sa mi páčili oblejšie ženy, tie, ktoré boli nižšie a oblejšie. Ženy, ktoré by priemerný muž možno nazval tučnými až obéznymi. Neskôr, keď sa zo mňa stal muž a začal som sa vzdelávať aj o záležitostiach ako feminizmus či o tom, ako médiá marginalizujú ženy zobrazovaním veľmi špecifických štandardov krásy, pochopil som, aké veľké množstvo mužov si tieto štandardy osvojilo. Pre mňa neexistuje nič príťažlivejšie ako táto žena predo mnou: širšie stehná, veľký zadok, roztomilé malé faldíky. Jej tvary nebudú tie, ktoré sa dostanú na obálku Cosmopolitanu, ale sú to tie, ktoré sa dostali do môjho života a môjho srdca. Nie je nič príťažlivejšie ako žena, ktorá je oblejšia a sebavedomá.
Zobral som si za manželku ženu, ktorá vyplní každé miestečko svojich džínsov a aj tak je najkrajšou v celej miestnosti. Chlapi, porozmýšľajte nad tým, čo vám spoločnosť hovorí o tom, po kom by ste mali túžiť. Skutočná žena nie je pornoherečka alebo bikini manekýnka alebo postava z filmu. Ona je skutočná. Na bokoch má nádherné strie a na zadku roztomilé malé priehlbinky. Ženy, nenechajte sa oklamať tým, že sa musíte zmestiť do nejakej formy na to, aby vás niekto miloval a oceňoval také, aké ste. Tam niekde je muž, ktorý vás bude oslavovať za to, kým ste teraz, niekto, kto vás bude milovať tak veľmi, ako milujem ja svoju Sarah.
|| I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. || photo cred: @kaileehjudd
|| WOW. That's the only word in the English language fitting for what's happened the last few days. After my last post about Sarah went viral here on Instagram and then on Facebook, it's now been picked up by @todayshow, @enews, @popsugar, and others. It's been incredible to see the reaction from my simple post celebrating my wife and her body. So much positivity and love have come from it. Seeing men from around the world tagging their girlfriend/wife and telling her how much they love her curvy body has been amazing. Thanks to each and every person who has commented and messaged us with your thoughtful words. It means the absolute world to us! Be sure to watch my IG Stories to experience this excitement with us! ||