Toto sú nominácie na Oscara 2023 (ZOZNAM)

Členovia Akadémie rozhodujúcej o Oscaroch aktuálne zverejnili zoznam svojich nominácií. Najväčší počet nominácií za rok 2023 dostal film Everything Everywhere All At Once, ktorý sa objavil v 11 kategóriách.

O druhé miesto zápasia All Quiet on the Western Front a The Banshees of Inisherin s 9 nomináciami. Ďalej nasledujú filmy Elvis (8), The Fabelmans (7), Top Gun: Maverick (6), Tár (6), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (5) a Avatar: The Way of Water (4). Zoznam nominantov na 95. ročník Oscarov nájdeš v článku nižšie.

Najlepší film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sandess

Women Talking



Najlepší režisér

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan a Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness



Najlepší herec v hlavnej role

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Bill Nighy, Living

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun



Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans



Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Risebborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau, The Whale



Najlepšie kostýmy

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris



Najlepší adaptovaný scenár

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Women Talking

White Noise

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick



Najlepší pôvodný scenár

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness



Najlepšie vizuálne efekty

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick



Najlepší animovaný film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

The Sea Beast

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red



Najlepší animovaný krátky film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It



Najlepší dokumentárny film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny



Najlepší krátkometrážny dokumentárny film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate



Najlepší strih

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



Najlepšia pôvodná skladba

Applause — Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand — Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu — RRR

This Is A Life — Everything Everywhere All at Once



Najlepší cudzojazyčný film

Nemecko – All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentína – Argentina, 1985

Belgicko – Close

Poľsko – EO

Írsko – The Quiet Girl



Najlepší krátky hraný film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase



Najlepší mejkap a vlasový dizajn

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale



Najlepšia hudba/soundtrack

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans



Najlepší zvuk

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick



Najlepšia kamera

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo: False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár



Najlepšia výprava

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

