Utorok 24. 1. 2023
Toto sú nominácie na Oscara 2023 (ZOZNAM)
Toto sú nominácie na Oscara 2023 (ZOZNAM)

Toto sú nominanti za rok 2023.

Jakub Paulík
dnes 24. 1. 2023 14:56
Toto sú nominácie na Oscara 2023 (ZOZNAM)

Toto sú nominanti za rok 2023.

Členovia Akadémie rozhodujúcej o Oscaroch aktuálne zverejnili zoznam svojich nominácií. Najväčší počet nominácií za rok 2023 dostal film Everything Everywhere All At Once, ktorý sa objavil v 11 kategóriách.

 

O druhé miesto zápasia All Quiet on the Western Front a The Banshees of Inisherin s 9 nomináciami. Ďalej nasledujú filmy Elvis (8), The Fabelmans (7), Top Gun: Maverick (6), Tár (6), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (5) a Avatar: The Way of Water (4). Zoznam nominantov na 95. ročník Oscarov nájdeš v článku nižšie.

 

Najlepší film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sandess
Women Talking

Najlepší režisér
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan a Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Najlepší herec v hlavnej role
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Austin Butler, Elvis
Bill Nighy, Living
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Risebborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau, The Whale

Najlepšie kostýmy
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Najlepší adaptovaný scenár
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Women Talking
White Noise
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Najlepší pôvodný scenár
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Najlepšie vizuálne efekty
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Najlepší animovaný film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
The Sea Beast
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Najlepší animovaný krátky film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Najlepší dokumentárny film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Najlepší krátkometrážny dokumentárny film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Najlepší strih
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Najlepšia pôvodná skladba
Applause — Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand — Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu — RRR
This Is A Life — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Najlepší cudzojazyčný film
Nemecko – All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentína – Argentina, 1985
Belgicko – Close
Poľsko – EO
Írsko – The Quiet Girl

Najlepší krátky hraný film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Najlepší mejkap a vlasový dizajn
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Najlepšia hudba/soundtrack
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Najlepší zvuk
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Najlepšia kamera
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo: False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Najlepšia výprava
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Oscar 2023
