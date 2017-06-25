Instagram sa zabáva na Danovi Bilzerianovi, ktorý si nevedel poradiť s vodným skútrom. Ani s vypracovaným telom ho nedokázal dostať späť do vody

Dan Bilzerian si žije svoj dokonalý instagramový život aj bez toho, aby o ňom muselo byť neustále počuť. Ani jemu sa však nevyhýbajú trapasy, o čom nás presvedčil ešte pred viac ako rokom, keď si z neho internet začal vo veľkom uťahovať kvôli tenkým nohám. Dan sa neustále chváli vypracovaným telom, a tak fotografia zachytávajúca jeho tenšie dolné končatiny padla na úrodnú pôdu a napokon si z nej začal uťahovať aj on sám. V poslednej dobe bolo o Danovi ticho, avšak našťastie sa objavil jeho kamarát a na Instagram zavesil video, v ktorom si uťahuje z Dana a jeho pokusov dotiahnuť vodný skúter späť do vody. Obaja sa vraj na ňom vydávajú do neďalekej prevádzky Hooters, kde obsluhujú sporo odeté čašníčky, a následne ich niekoľko vďaka skútru a svalom zbalia, po čom ich Dan nechá Uberom odviezť späť do svojej vily. Ktovie, ako by potom zareagovali, keby ich vysnívaný a vypracovaný princ nevedel pohnúť vodným skútrom. Samozrejme, Danov neúspech treba brať trochu s rezervou.
posting this just so u know not every day me and my best bud @danbilzerian have together is perfect. we took dan’s jetski out this morning to do what we call a “Malibu Fishing Trip”- its where we launch dan’s jetski in malibu then ride all the way down to the dockside Hooters near the port of long beach (long way i know but were going fast as shit obviously) once we get to hooters, dan does a ton of donuts and flexes until a bunch of the waitresses run out and try swimming towards dan lmao! then dan calls a couple uber XL’s to take the hooters waitresses back to his place and we try to race the ubers back to malibu hahaha. once we get to dan’s crib you know whats going down (sex, lots of it, dan banging the ‘catch of the day’ lmfao) but anywho, we got to malibu and dan started having some trouble launching the jetski, total bummer. I tried to help but he got super agitated. hes been taking alex jones’ supplements and i think they’ve been making him a little on edge. He told me basically to go wait up here at Nobu until he gets it launched so here i am sucking down a couple mai tai’s feeling a little dejected tbh. just posting this for anyone who thinks dan never struggles- i know it all looks like fun and games but dan had to overcome tons of obstacles just like this to get to where he is. hopefully he gets it in the water soon so we can do some ‘fishing’