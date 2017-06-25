Instagram sa zabáva na Danovi Bilzerianovi, ktorý si nevedel poradiť s vodným skútrom. Ani s vypracovaným telom ho nedokázal dostať späť do vody

Dan Bilzerian si žije svoj dokonalý instagramový život aj bez toho, aby o ňom muselo byť neustále počuť. Ani jemu sa však nevyhýbajú trapasy, o čom nás presvedčil ešte pred viac ako rokom, keď si z neho internet začal vo veľkom uťahovať kvôli tenkým nohám. Dan sa neustále chváli vypracovaným telom, a tak fotografia zachytávajúca jeho tenšie dolné končatiny padla na úrodnú pôdu a napokon si z nej začal uťahovať aj on sám. V poslednej dobe bolo o Danovi ticho, avšak našťastie sa objavil jeho kamarát a na Instagram zavesil video, v ktorom si uťahuje z Dana a jeho pokusov dotiahnuť vodný skúter späť do vody. Obaja sa vraj na ňom vydávajú do neďalekej prevádzky Hooters, kde obsluhujú sporo odeté čašníčky, a následne ich niekoľko vďaka skútru a svalom zbalia, po čom ich Dan nechá Uberom odviezť späť do svojej vily. Ktovie, ako by potom zareagovali, keby ich vysnívaný a vypracovaný princ nevedel pohnúť vodným skútrom. Samozrejme, Danov neúspech treba brať trochu s rezervou.

Příspěvek sdílený Jack Wagner (@versace_tamagotchi), Čen 26, 2017 v 3:13 PDT