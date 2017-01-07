Holandská kráska s mexickým temperamentom. Nochtli milovala prácu policajtky, ale zlákal ju svet fitness

Medzi policajtmi by si len ťažko hľadal krásne slečny hodiace sa pokojne aj na módne prehliadky, lenže v Holandsku to ešte pred pár rokmi vyzeralo inak. Mladá slečna Nochtli Peralta Alvarez, ktorú si už mohol vidieť aj na Fitculte, tam nastúpila do policajného zboru po tom, čo úspešne zvládla policajnú akadémiu a vydala sa do holandských ulíc, teda najmä tých amsterdamských, kde pomahála a chránila miestnych obyvateľov. Krásna Nochtli už na prvý pohľad nevyzerá ako klasická Holanďanka, čo je samozrejme pravda, pretože v jej tele koluje aj mexická krv a pridáva k jej holandskej nežnej kráse aj horúci mexický temperament.

Nochtli túžila po kariére v policajnom zbore už odmalička. Neustále sledovala filmy, kde sa príbeh točil okolo policajtov a ich hrdinských činov a po každom takomto filme si len ticho vzdychla, že aj ona by raz chcela stáť na tej správnej strane zákona. Svoj sen si postupne začala napĺňať, keď sa jej naskytla príležitosť začať navštevovať policajnú akadémiu v Holandsku, pričom neváhala prakticky ani sekundu a okamžite sa bola ochotná aj presťahovať. Sama nevie, čím ju práca policajtky tak zaujala a možno to koniec koncov spôsobil aj fakt, že v jej detstve v uliciach nevidela takmer žiadnu ženu v policajnej uniforme. Po úspešnom zvládnutí výstupných testov sa oficiálne stala členkou holandského policajného zboru ešte v čase, keď mala len 17 rokov. Splnil sa jej týmto krokom celoživotný sen a nebyť lákavej ponuky v budúcnosti, Nochtli mohla pokojne pracovať v policajnom zbore až dodnes. Ako sama hovorí, svoje roky strávené u polície by ani dnes za nič nevymenila. Vraví, že milovala policajnú atmosféru a fakt, že sa v jednej sekunde môže otočiť celý jej pohodový deň a ona bude musieť vyraziť na nebezpečný záťah. Priťahovala ju práve adrenalinová stránka práce policajta a podľa jej vlastných slov nikdy nezabudne na tých dlhých 6 rokov, ktoré tam strávila.

Ako to už v živote býva zvykom, postupne sa priority začnú meniť a to sa stalo aj u Nochtli, ktorá objavila čaro cvičenia a fitness a odrazu stála pred dôležitým rozhodnutím. Mala 23 rokov, kariéru policajtky celkom slušne rozbehnutú a všetci kolegovia jej ležali pri nohách a plnili všetky želania, ktoré jej videli na očiach, lenže ona sa chcela pohnúť dopredu. Keď sa zoznámila s chlapíkom menom Tavi Castro a zistila, že je vlastníkom spoločnosti Body Engineers, hneď si obaja padli do oka a onedlho jej už na stole ležala ponuka stať sa fitness modelkou. Okrem ponuky od Body Engineers o chvíľu ležala na stole jej šéfa aj výpoveď a Nochtli sa konečne pohla tým smerom, po ktorom posledných niekoľko mesiacov túžila. Nochtli sa pritom nechcela slepo zaradiť medzi tisíce fitness modeliek, ktoré majú dokonale vypracované postavy a naučené pózy, pretože ona svet videla trochu inak. Sama hovorí, že životná cesta každého z nás je rozdielna a človek by si nemal príliš brať k srdcu svojich neprajníkov, ktorí nevidia do toho, prečo robíme to, čo robíme. Aj keď je Nochtli Holanďanka a nechýba jej mexický temperament, nikdy sa svoje korene nesnažila zakryť a zaprieť, pretože sa radšej rozhodla svoje rozdielnosti využiť vo vlastný prospech.

Vďaka tomu dnes nemusí každé ráno vstávať v presne stanovený čas a obliekať sa do policajnej uniformy, ktorú síce stále miluje, ale je rada, že dobrodružný život policajtky má už za sebou. Svoje dni momentálne trávi v posilňovni či na rôznych foteniach a napriek tomu, že si ju od začiatku jej modelingovej kariéry všimli desiatky populárnych značiek, Nochtli zatiaľ stále zostáva vernou spoločnosti Body Engineers a Tavimu Castrovi, keďže práve jemu vďačí za šancu preraziť v tomto presýtenom biznise. A ak by si sa o Nochtli chcel dozvedieť ešte čosi viac a trochu ju postalkovať na Instagrame, potom určite klikaj na jej profil.

Eyes on future gainz #gymlife Engineered-life.com 15% discount coupon; ENGINEEREDBYNM Fotka zveřejněná uživatelem © (@nochtlii), Pro 6, 2016 v 10:35 PST

Fotka zveřejněná uživatelem © (@nochtlii), Lis 20, 2016 v 3:49 PST