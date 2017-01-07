FÓRUM
Holandská kráska s mexickým temperamentom. Nochtli milovala prácu policajtky, ale zlákal ju svet fitness

Jedna z najkrajších policajtiek na svete?

Medzi policajtmi by si len ťažko hľadal krásne slečny hodiace sa pokojne aj na módne prehliadky, lenže v Holandsku to ešte pred pár rokmi vyzeralo inak. Mladá slečna Nochtli Peralta Alvarez, ktorú si už mohol vidieť aj na Fitculte, tam nastúpila do policajného zboru po tom, čo úspešne zvládla policajnú akadémiu a vydala sa do holandských ulíc, teda najmä tých amsterdamských, kde pomahála a chránila miestnych obyvateľov. Krásna Nochtli už na prvý pohľad nevyzerá ako klasická Holanďanka, čo je samozrejme pravda, pretože v jej tele koluje aj mexická krv a pridáva k jej holandskej nežnej kráse aj horúci mexický temperament.

 


 

Nochtli túžila po kariére v policajnom zbore už odmalička. Neustále sledovala filmy, kde sa príbeh točil okolo policajtov a ich hrdinských činov a po každom takomto filme si len ticho vzdychla, že aj ona by raz chcela stáť na tej správnej strane zákona. Svoj sen si postupne začala napĺňať, keď sa jej naskytla príležitosť začať navštevovať policajnú akadémiu v Holandsku, pričom neváhala prakticky ani sekundu a okamžite sa bola ochotná aj presťahovať. Sama nevie, čím ju práca policajtky tak zaujala a možno to koniec koncov spôsobil aj fakt, že v jej detstve v uliciach nevidela takmer žiadnu ženu v policajnej uniforme. Po úspešnom zvládnutí výstupných testov sa oficiálne stala členkou holandského policajného zboru ešte v čase, keď mala len 17 rokov. Splnil sa jej týmto krokom celoživotný sen a nebyť lákavej ponuky v budúcnosti, Nochtli mohla pokojne pracovať v policajnom zbore až dodnes. Ako sama hovorí, svoje roky strávené u polície by ani dnes za nič nevymenila. Vraví, že milovala policajnú atmosféru a fakt, že sa v jednej sekunde môže otočiť celý jej pohodový deň a ona bude musieť vyraziť na nebezpečný záťah. Priťahovala ju práve adrenalinová stránka práce policajta a podľa jej vlastných slov nikdy nezabudne na tých dlhých 6 rokov, ktoré tam strávila.

 

Ako to už v živote býva zvykom, postupne sa priority začnú meniť a to sa stalo aj u Nochtli, ktorá objavila čaro cvičenia a fitness a odrazu stála pred dôležitým rozhodnutím. Mala 23 rokov, kariéru policajtky celkom slušne rozbehnutú a všetci kolegovia jej ležali pri nohách a plnili všetky želania, ktoré jej videli na očiach, lenže ona sa chcela pohnúť dopredu. Keď sa zoznámila s chlapíkom menom Tavi Castro a zistila, že je vlastníkom spoločnosti Body Engineers, hneď si obaja padli do oka a onedlho jej už na stole ležala ponuka stať sa fitness modelkou. Okrem ponuky od Body Engineers o chvíľu ležala na stole jej šéfa aj výpoveď a Nochtli sa konečne pohla tým smerom, po ktorom posledných niekoľko mesiacov túžila. Nochtli sa pritom nechcela slepo zaradiť medzi tisíce fitness modeliek, ktoré majú dokonale vypracované postavy a naučené pózy, pretože ona svet videla trochu inak. Sama hovorí, že životná cesta každého z nás je rozdielna a človek by si nemal príliš brať k srdcu svojich neprajníkov, ktorí nevidia do toho, prečo robíme to, čo robíme. Aj keď je Nochtli Holanďanka a nechýba jej mexický temperament, nikdy sa svoje korene nesnažila zakryť a zaprieť, pretože sa radšej rozhodla svoje rozdielnosti využiť vo vlastný prospech.

 

Vďaka tomu dnes nemusí každé ráno vstávať v presne stanovený čas a obliekať sa do policajnej uniformy, ktorú síce stále miluje, ale je rada, že dobrodružný život policajtky má už za sebou. Svoje dni momentálne trávi v posilňovni či na rôznych foteniach a napriek tomu, že si ju od začiatku jej modelingovej kariéry všimli desiatky populárnych značiek, Nochtli zatiaľ stále zostáva vernou spoločnosti Body Engineers a Tavimu Castrovi, keďže práve jemu vďačí za šancu preraziť v tomto presýtenom biznise. A ak by si sa o Nochtli chcel dozvedieť ešte čosi viac a trochu ju postalkovať na Instagrame, potom určite klikaj na jej profil.

 


 

This morning I was going through 2016, what has it brought me? Did I do well? I think I can say I'm pretty proud of myself. Switching from a police officer to model and growing out to be this "someone" that motivates people and get a positive mindset, is pretty awesome if you think about it. Couldn't imagine this a year ago.. Still think it's a dream where I live in and couldn't be more happy that so many people support me in this journey❤ You guys are one of the biggest factors in this! I think I'll never get used to that That having said I think it's good to see how you've grown throughout the year. Be proud of what you've accomplished without being cocky about it. It gives you a even bigger drive to do more in the next year! So for now.. enjoy these last days of the year and make plans for the new one . #2017iscoming ______________________ #loveyou #2016 #myjourney #police #mrsofficer #fitnessmodel #greeneyes #mexicana #home #latina #fitgirl #fitspiration #fitnessmotivation #newyear #friday #glasses #bodyengineers #glutes

Fotka zveřejněná uživatelem © (@nochtlii),


 


 


 


 


 


 

Omg is she eating junkfood!? Hell yeah! Is it healthy? NO. Is it damn tasty? YES A healthy lifestyle and working towards a better you, doesn't mean you have to ban all the unhealthy food out of your life. Balance is key!! Think about it.. one junkfood meal won't make you fat and one healthy meal won't make you fit. It's as easy as that!! So please stop believing all those "perfect" Instagram profiles who claim to live on broccoli and chicken 365 days a year Rewarding yourself is important to keep a good mindset too! So for now.. enjoy that pizza or chocolate on this Saturday! But hey... tomorrow it's game time again #cheatday ________ #gymlife #kfc #fitsporation #gymgirl #gymrats #junkfood #amsterdam #reward #workout #fries #kfc #chicken #fitgirl #greeneyes #mexicana #fitness #dutchie #loveit #weekend

Fotka zveřejněná uživatelem © (@nochtlii),


 


 

Eyes on future gainz #gymlife Engineered-life.com 15% discount coupon; ENGINEEREDBYNM

Fotka zveřejněná uživatelem © (@nochtlii),


 


 

People often ask me " Is it really you who answers? " ❔ - Well yes I do ! I don't have someone answering for me or keeping a look at my Instagram. I often just have conversations through snapchat with my followers. I react to a lot of comments and DM's. Why? Because I think it's the most important thing that you interact with the people who give you support throughout the day. Isn't that the most normal thing to do? Lol haha ❤ It takes a lot of time but I still manage to do it So for now...... ASK ME ANYTHING IN A COMMENT! I'm making a new Q&A for YouTube next weekend! ❤ YouTube link in bio . - - #youtube #questions #gettoknowme #model #winter #fitgirl #fitstagram #mexican #dutch #smiley #fitgirl #loveit #interact #loveyou #smile #fall #fashion #ootd #mexicana #latina #nederland #fitchick

Fotka zveřejněná uživatelem © (@nochtlii),


 


 


 


 

" Drivers license and registration please " . @nochtlii #throwbackthursday __________ Major throwback to almost a year ago! I Couldn't have imagined my life back then as it is right now. And I'm still in a rollercoaster of new things everyday. I must say I do miss my job from time to time. Maybe I should take this in consideration for a Halloween costume next year lol . Any how I felt the need to just thank everyone of you for the daily support, messages, comments and everything! How cool is it actually that more than half a million people come together here on my profile and connect with each other, while we probably are hundreds not thousands of kilometers away from one another? The love is real! ❤ Sending all of you lots of love and kisses from Amsterdam! Hope to meet you one day . __________ #policeofficer #tbt #aboutayearago #arrested #fitfam #fitness #uniform #model #2015 #appreciated #loveu #mexican #dutch #amsterdam #fitgirl #blue #fitspiration #fitnessmodel #myjob #cop #officer #mrsofficer #netherlands #dreams #workhard

Fotka zveřejněná uživatelem © (@nochtlii),


 

EXCLUSIVE NEVER SHOWN CONTENTBecause of you guys I'm able to do this. Because of your endless support and love you're sending me daily! I appreciate it enormously and that's why I've made this special video for you to take a closer look on the 6 years I have worked at the Dutch police force . I started working as a police officer when I was 17 years old, I've worked there until I was 23.  It was my dream to become an officer and I didn't want anything else. Helping people, arresting bad guys, the thrill.. I loved my job and will never forget my time at the police force. I saw the most terrible things happening to people, kids get abused, people trying to hurt eachother, taking advantage of the society, families torn apart, blood, suicides.. Sometimes I had to fight for my own life in order to come home to my own family and loved ones. It's crazy when you think about it, putting your own life on the line for people you don't know. But I did it with pride and never wanted anything in return. This is who I was, what made me into the person I am now. WELCOME TO MY LIFE . - #policeofficer #bodyengineers #police #fitnessmodel #justme #gymlife #mylife #fitness #igers #cops #fitfam #policia #girl #model #uniform #uniforme #blue #cop

Video zveřejněné uživatelem © (@nochtlii),


 


 


 

Back in the days when I arrested @tavicastro for having too many gains ! . ▪ ☡PLEASE READ LOVES!❤. Sometimes I do miss my job as an officer. The thrill, the action, helping people & pushing my skills to the max. But my lifestyle right now is way healthier than before. Working day and night, 40/50 hours a week, no social life, it was just work work work. While I was blocked in my modelling work. I couldn't do anything "big" because else people would recognize me in my uniform. So many rules to obey.. I always wanted to be an officer AND a model. Nothing was ever gonna change my goal. I set my mind to it. I made it happen... Worked my ass off for 6 years at the police station & on the streets. And now I can proudly say I'm a model for @bodyengineersofficial & most important I feel way better and more healthy! Getting enough sleep & working out everyday, working hard for the things that makes me happy, with the people that make me happy & inspire others, made me into the person I am now. I will always stay ME and I won't let social media change me. A big instagram? So? It doesn't make me any better than anyone of you! Know where you came from and realize you started at point 0, this makes you stay true in the dark & humble in the spotlight .. #realtalk - - - #police #fitfam #fitnessmodel #justme #policeofficer #fitness #lifegoals #motivation #workhard #befearless #socialmedia #mexican #dutch #amsterdam #politie #haarlem #nederland #model #fitchick #tbt #throwbackthursday #uniform

Fotka zveřejněná uživatelem © (@nochtlii),


 


Zdroj: 9gag.com
internet policajtka nochtli
Sinatradnes 18:17

pekna je ale asi aj dost dementna ked isla robit policajtku.

1 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
