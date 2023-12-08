Kategórie
Spravodajské kategórie
Témy
Spravodajské témy
Spravodajský portál pre modernú generáciu, ktorá sa zaujíma o aktuálne dianie.
Zaujíma ťa aktuálne dianie? Správy z domova aj zo sveta nájdeš na spravodajskom webe. Čítaj reportáže, rozhovory aj komentáre z rôznych oblastí. Sleduj Refresher News, ak chceš byť v obraze.
PREJSŤ NA NEWS
Kliknutím na tlačidlo ťa presmerujeme na news.refresher.sk
Domov
dnes 8. decembra 2023, 7:42
Čas čítania 2:25
Dominik Vetrák

Vyhlásili najlepšie hry roka 2023. Kto vyhral herné Oscary?

Vyhlásili najlepšie hry roka 2023. Kto vyhral herné Oscary?
Zdroj: Larian/Epic Games
TECH NAJLEPŠIE HRY 2023
Uložiť Uložené
Musíš byť prihlásený/á , aby si mohol uložiť článok.
Prihlásiť sa
Zrušiť
Nepodarilo sa uložiť zmeny. Skús sa nanovo prihlásiť a zopakovat akciu.

V prípade že problémy pretrvávajú, kontaktuj prosím administrátora.
OK

Toto sú najlepšie hry tohto roka podľa médií a odborníkov.

Moderátor Geoff Keighley odprezentoval ďalší ročník The Game Awards. Počas vyhlásenia mediálne najznámejších herných ocenení (pre herný priemysel sú však prestížnejšie ocenenia BAFTA či DICE) odhalili aj množstvo trailerov, no vývojári hier si najviac užívali svoje výhry. 

Moderátor Keighley však mohol spomenúť, že aj keď bol rok 2023 úžasný vzhľadom na množstvo vydaných úžasných hier, bol katastrofálny pre ich tvorcov. Odhaduje sa, že v tomto roku stratilo prácu 6 500 herných vývojárov a zanikla viac ako stovka štúdií.

Odporúčané
Kedy vyjde GTA VI na PC a prečo Rockstar Games neohlásilo verziu pre Steam? Kedy vyjde GTA VI na PC a prečo Rockstar Games neohlásilo verziu pre Steam? 6. decembra 2023, 16:30

Kategórie tohtoročných Game Awards 2023

Víťaz je označený hrubým písmom

Hra roka: 

Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepšia herná réžia:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Alan Wake 2
Zdroj: Remedy

Najlepší príbeh:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Najlepšia umelecká/výtvarná réžia:

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepšia hudba:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI.
Final Fantasy XVI. Zdroj: Square Enix

Najlepší audio dizajn:

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Najlepší herecký výkon:

Ben Starr ako Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy 16)

Cameron Monaghan ako Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba ako Solomon Reed (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melanie Liburd ako Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2)

Neil Newbon ako Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal ako Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Najlepšia hra s inováciami v prístupnosti:

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Najlepšia hra s dopadom:

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Najlepšia pokračujúca hra:

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Najlepšia indie hra:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Najlepší indie debut:

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Najlepšia mobilná hra:

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Najlepšia komunitná podpora:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

No Man’s Sky

Baldur’s Gate 3
Zdroj: Larian Studios

Najlepšia AR/VR hra:

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village – VR Mode

Synapse

Najlepšia akčná hra:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Najlepšie akčné dobrodružstvo:

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepšie RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Najlepšia bojovka:

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Najlepšia rodinná hra:

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Najlepší simulátor/stratégia:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Najlepšia športová/pretekárska hra:

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Najlepšia multiplayerová hra:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Najlepšia adaptácia:

Castlevania: Nocturne (seriál)

Gran Turismo (film)

The Last of Us (seriál)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)

Twisted Metal (seriál)

Najlepšie esports hra

Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
Leage of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant 

Najočakávanejšia hra:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Najlepšia hra podľa hráčov

Baldur’s Gate 3 
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Genshin Impact
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Súvisiace témy
NAJLEPŠIE HRY 2023
Upozorniť na chybu - ak si našiel nedostatok v článku alebo máš pripomienky, daj nám vedieť.
Dominik Vetrák
Dominik Vetrák
Redaktor
Všetky články
V Refresheri pracujem už 10 rokov, počas ktorých som pokrýval témy filmov, seriálov a videohier. V rokoch 2014 až 2019 som viedol filmový web Filmkult a napísal som stovky recenzií a tipov na filmy či seriály. Vyspovedal som režisérov, tvorcov vizuálnych efektov, hercov aj vývojárov významných hier. Kontakt: [email protected]
Uložiť Uložené
Musíš byť prihlásený/á , aby si mohol uložiť článok.
Prihlásiť sa
Zrušiť
Nepodarilo sa uložiť zmeny. Skús sa nanovo prihlásiť a zopakovat akciu.

V prípade že problémy pretrvávajú, kontaktuj prosím administrátora.
OK
Náhľadový obrázok:Larian/Epic Games
Diskusia (0)
Prihlásiť sa
Zoradiť od
najoblúbenejších
najnovších
Nepodarilo sa načítať dáta pre diskusiu. Skúste znova načítať stránku.
Musíš byť prihlásený/á, aby si mohol pridať komentár.
Prihlásiť sa
Zrušiť
Musíš byť prihlásený/á, aby si mohol ohodnotiť komentár.
Prihlásiť sa
Zrušiť
Musíš mať predplatené REFRESHER+, aby si mohol pridať komentár.
Predplatiť
Zrušiť
Komentár, ktorý si pridal, vidíš zatiaľ len ty. Pre zobrazenie komentárov ostatným používateľom je potrebné overiť tvoj účet.
Overiť účet
Zrušiť
Naozaj chceš odstrániť svoj komentár?
Odstrániť
Zrušiť
Naozaj chceš zablokovať tento komentár?
Zablokovať
Zrušiť
Naozaj chceš nahlásiť tento komentár?
Nahlásiť
Zrušiť
Ďakujeme, komentár bol nahlásený.
OK
OK

Viac z Tech

Všetko
Prvý trailer na GTA VI je epický a ukazuje návrat Vice City. Na najočakávanejšiu hru histórie sa oplatilo čakať viac ako 10 rokov
Hry
pred 3 dňami
Prvý trailer na GTA VI je epický a ukazuje návrat Vice City. Na najočakávanejšiu hru histórie sa oplatilo čakať viac ako 10 rokov
pred 3 dňami
Trailer na GTA VI sa zapísal do Guinnessovej knihy rekordov
Trailer na GTA VI sa zapísal do Guinnessovej knihy rekordov
včera o 13:32
Internet sa baví na easter eggu v traileri GTA VI: muž na pláži si fotí polonahý ženský zadok. Všimol si si ho aj ty?
Internet sa baví na easter eggu v traileri GTA VI: muž na pláži si fotí polonahý ženský zadok. Všimol si si ho aj ty?
pred 3 dňami
Všetko, čo vieme o GTA VI: tiktokeri, striptérky, moderné Vice City a zaľúbení latino hrdinovia ako Bonnie a Clyde
refresher+
Odporúčané
Všetko, čo vieme o GTA VI: tiktokeri, striptérky, moderné Vice City a zaľúbení latino hrdinovia ako Bonnie a Clyde
pred 3 dňami
Kedy vyjde GTA VI na PC a prečo Rockstar Games neohlásilo verziu pre Steam?
refresher+
Odporúčané
Kedy vyjde GTA VI na PC a prečo Rockstar Games neohlásilo verziu pre Steam?
pred 2 dňami
Hráči šalejú z bonusového obsahu The Last of Us 2: Remastered. Hru sa oplatí kúpiť už len pre toto
Hráči šalejú z bonusového obsahu The Last of Us 2: Remastered. Hru sa oplatí kúpiť už len pre toto
pred 3 dňami
Viac z RefresherVšetko
Natália Germáni o dráme Jej telo: Pre pornoscény vznikli dve verzie filmu. Bola to najťažšia úloha, akú som kedy hrala (Rozhovor)
Osobnosti
22. 11. 2023 9:30
refresher+
Odporúčané
Natália Germáni o dráme Jej telo: Pre pornoscény vznikli dve verzie filmu. Bola to najťažšia úloha, akú som kedy hrala (Rozhovor)
22. 11. 2023 9:30
Toto vyvádzal Igor Rattaj na stagei s Darou Rollins (OTVÁRAČKA JASNEJ)
pred 2 dňami
Maturantka Aneta Růžičková robí cage girl: Tancujem už od piatich rokov, momentálne ma baví high heels dance (Rozhovor)
30. 11. 2023 16:30
Viac z HistóriaVšetko
Mafiánske budovy v Bratislave. Na týchto miestach v 90. rokoch znásilňovalo a vraždilo slovenské podsvetie
Slovensko
1. 8. 2023 9:30
refresher+
Odporúčané
Mafiánske budovy v Bratislave. Na týchto miestach v 90. rokoch znásilňovalo a vraždilo slovenské podsvetie
1. 8. 2023 9:30
Mary Toft: Tragický osud ženy, ktorá „rodila“ králiky. Kusy zvierat jej násilím tlačili do vagíny
11. 7. 2023 14:30
Šimpanza Travisa považovala za syna, jej kamarátke zožral tvár a ruky. Domáci miláčik sa v sekunde zmenil na beštiu
24. 5. 2023 9:30
Viac z ZdravieVšetko
Rozdiel v dĺžke života mužov a žien je najväčší za 30 rokov. Toto sú dôvody, prečo muži umierajú čoraz mladší
Rozdiel v dĺžke života mužov a žien je najväčší za 30 rokov. Toto sú dôvody, prečo muži umierajú čoraz mladší
15. 11. 2023 14:47
Kde pijú najviac alkoholu na svete? Na jednu severskú krajinu sa Slováci ani nechytajú, prieskum ukázal mnoho prekvapení
14. 11. 2023 19:57
Dominike v šestnástich povedali, že nebude môcť mať deti. Ako sa žije s ochorením PCOS, ktoré má každá desiata žena
28. 11. 2023 9:30

Najnovšie

Lifestyle
Spravodajstvo
Populárne fitnescentrum otvára novú pobočku v Lamači: ponúka jedinečné stroje na cvičenie, ktoré nikde inde nenájdete
Šport
pred 47 minútami
PR správa
Populárne fitnescentrum otvára novú pobočku v Lamači: ponúka jedinečné stroje na cvičenie, ktoré nikde inde nenájdete
pred 47 minútami
Máme tu december a s ním príchod tmavých sychravých dní, keď pomaly odzváňa outdoorovým aktivitám.
KVÍZ: Si verný fanúšik slovenského hokeja? Vyskúšaj odpovedať na všetky otázky bez chyby
Sponzorovaný obsah
KVÍZ: Si verný fanúšik slovenského hokeja? Vyskúšaj odpovedať na všetky otázky bez chyby
pred hodinou
UGG topánky: Hit milénia rozbehli surferskí bratia s investíciou 500 dolárov
refresher+
Odporúčané
UGG topánky: Hit milénia rozbehli surferskí bratia s investíciou 500 dolárov
pred 2 hodinami
Vyskúšal som si samurajský tréning: naučil som sa, ako katanou za 600 eur rozťať nepriateľovi hlavu (VIDEO)
refresher+
Odporúčané
Vyskúšal som si samurajský tréning: naučil som sa, ako katanou za 600 eur rozťať nepriateľovi hlavu (VIDEO)
včera o 19:00
Vyhlásili najlepšie hry roka 2023. Kto vyhral herné Oscary?
Vyhlásili najlepšie hry roka 2023. Kto vyhral herné Oscary?
dnes o 07:42
Viac
Najčítanejšie
24 HODÍN
7 DNÍ
30 DNÍ
Toto je 5 najnechutnejších českých jedál podľa turistov. Mnohé z nich Slováci milujú
Toto je 5 najnechutnejších českých jedál podľa turistov. Mnohé z nich Slováci milujú
pred 2 dňami
Milan Ondrík reaguje na Flexkinga: Je to šašo, ktorý sa chce zviditeľniť. Ignorujem tieto detské výzvy
Milan Ondrík reaguje na Flexkinga: Je to šašo, ktorý sa chce zviditeľniť. Ignorujem tieto detské výzvy
včera o 15:34
Rytmus chcel skončiť v SuperStar, aj keď ho platili viac ako Haberu. Prezradil, za čo sa dodnes nenávidí
Rytmus chcel skončiť v SuperStar, aj keď ho platili viac ako Haberu. Prezradil, za čo sa dodnes nenávidí
včera o 10:01
Turisti vybrali najhnusnejší český alkohol. Mnoho z týchto nápojov obľubujú aj Slováci
Turisti vybrali najhnusnejší český alkohol. Mnoho z týchto nápojov obľubujú aj Slováci
pred 4 dňami
Karlos Vémola skončil na pohotovosti: Do nemocnice som prišiel celý zakrvavený a zblbnutý, tvrdí
Karlos Vémola skončil na pohotovosti: Do nemocnice som prišiel celý zakrvavený a zblbnutý, tvrdí
pred 2 dňami
Turisti vybrali najhnusnejší český alkohol. Mnoho z týchto nápojov obľubujú aj Slováci
Turisti vybrali najhnusnejší český alkohol. Mnoho z týchto nápojov obľubujú aj Slováci
pred 4 dňami
Haberovu novú vianočnú pesničku odmietli hrať v rádiách. Odkázali mu, že je až príliš americká
Haberovu novú vianočnú pesničku odmietli hrať v rádiách. Odkázali mu, že je až príliš americká
pred 4 dňami
Toto je 5 najnechutnejších českých jedál podľa turistov. Mnohé z nich Slováci milujú
Toto je 5 najnechutnejších českých jedál podľa turistov. Mnohé z nich Slováci milujú
pred 2 dňami
KVÍZ: Syr Encián, Horalky či Vinea. Uhádneš, ktoré z týchto výrobkov pochádzajú zo Slovenska?
KVÍZ: Syr Encián, Horalky či Vinea. Uhádneš, ktoré z týchto výrobkov pochádzajú zo Slovenska?
2. 12. 2023 13:30
Učiteľka mala milostný pomer s 12-ročným žiakom: keď si odpykala trest vo väzení za sexuálne zneužitie dieťaťa, zobrali sa
refresher+
Odporúčané
Učiteľka mala milostný pomer s 12-ročným žiakom: keď si odpykala trest vo väzení za sexuálne zneužitie dieťaťa, zobrali sa
4. 12. 2023 9:30
Turisti vybrali najhnusnejší český alkohol. Mnoho z týchto nápojov obľubujú aj Slováci
Turisti vybrali najhnusnejší český alkohol. Mnoho z týchto nápojov obľubujú aj Slováci
pred 4 dňami
Haberovu novú vianočnú pesničku odmietli hrať v rádiách. Odkázali mu, že je až príliš americká
Haberovu novú vianočnú pesničku odmietli hrať v rádiách. Odkázali mu, že je až príliš americká
pred 4 dňami
Toto sú najobľúbenejšie české pivá medzi turistami. Nájdeš medzi nimi svojho favorita?
Toto sú najobľúbenejšie české pivá medzi turistami. Nájdeš medzi nimi svojho favorita?
7. 11. 2023 10:04
Gmail začne mazať účty už tento týždeň. Pre istotu si skontroluj schránku, prísť môžeš aj o fotky v Drive
Gmail začne mazať účty už tento týždeň. Pre istotu si skontroluj schránku, prísť môžeš aj o fotky v Drive
28. 11. 2023 12:49
FOTO: Manželia zo Slovenska predali svoj biznis a začali stavať domčeky na Liptove, jeden ich vyšiel na 20 000 eur
Odporúčané
FOTO: Manželia zo Slovenska predali svoj biznis a začali stavať domčeky na Liptove, jeden ich vyšiel na 20 000 eur
10. 11. 2023 14:30
Späť
Zdieľať
Diskusia