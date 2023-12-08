Vyhlásili najlepšie hry roka 2023. Kto vyhral herné Oscary?

Toto sú najlepšie hry tohto roka podľa médií a odborníkov.
Moderátor Geoff Keighley odprezentoval ďalší ročník The Game Awards. Počas vyhlásenia mediálne najznámejších herných ocenení (pre herný priemysel sú však prestížnejšie ocenenia BAFTA či DICE) odhalili aj množstvo trailerov, no vývojári hier si najviac užívali svoje výhry.
Moderátor Keighley však mohol spomenúť, že aj keď bol rok 2023 úžasný vzhľadom na množstvo vydaných úžasných hier, bol katastrofálny pre ich tvorcov. Odhaduje sa, že v tomto roku stratilo prácu 6 500 herných vývojárov a zanikla viac ako stovka štúdií.
Kategórie tohtoročných Game Awards 2023
Víťaz je označený hrubým písmom
Hra roka:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepšia herná réžia:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepší príbeh:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy 16
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Najlepšia umelecká/výtvarná réžia:
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepšia hudba:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 16
Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepší audio dizajn:
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Najlepší herecký výkon:
Ben Starr ako Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy 16)
Cameron Monaghan ako Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
Idris Elba ako Solomon Reed (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
Melanie Liburd ako Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2)
Neil Newbon ako Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)
Yuri Lowenthal ako Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Najlepšia hra s inováciami v prístupnosti:
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Najlepšia hra s dopadom:
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
Najlepšia pokračujúca hra:
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Najlepšia indie hra:
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Najlepší indie debut:
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Najlepšia mobilná hra:
Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Najlepšia komunitná podpora:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14
No Man’s Sky
Najlepšia AR/VR hra:
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village – VR Mode
Synapse
Najlepšia akčná hra:
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Najlepšie akčné dobrodružstvo:
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Najlepšie RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 16
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Najlepšia bojovka:
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Najlepšia rodinná hra:
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Najlepší simulátor/stratégia:
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines 2
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4
Najlepšia športová/pretekárska hra:
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Najlepšia multiplayerová hra:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo 4
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Najlepšia adaptácia:
Castlevania: Nocturne (seriál)
Gran Turismo (film)
The Last of Us (seriál)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)
Twisted Metal (seriál)
Najlepšie esports hra
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
Leage of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant
Najočakávanejšia hra:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Hades 2
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Najlepšia hra podľa hráčov
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Genshin Impact
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom