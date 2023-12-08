Vyhlásili najlepšie hry roka 2023. Kto vyhral herné Oscary?

Toto sú najlepšie hry tohto roka podľa médií a odborníkov.

Moderátor Geoff Keighley odprezentoval ďalší ročník The Game Awards. Počas vyhlásenia mediálne najznámejších herných ocenení (pre herný priemysel sú však prestížnejšie ocenenia BAFTA či DICE) odhalili aj množstvo trailerov, no vývojári hier si najviac užívali svoje výhry.

Moderátor Keighley však mohol spomenúť, že aj keď bol rok 2023 úžasný vzhľadom na množstvo vydaných úžasných hier, bol katastrofálny pre ich tvorcov. Odhaduje sa, že v tomto roku stratilo prácu 6 500 herných vývojárov a zanikla viac ako stovka štúdií.

Kategórie tohtoročných Game Awards 2023

Víťaz je označený hrubým písmom

Hra roka:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepšia herná réžia:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zdroj: Remedy

Najlepší príbeh:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Najlepšia umelecká/výtvarná réžia:

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepšia hudba:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI. Zdroj: Square Enix

Najlepší audio dizajn:

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Najlepší herecký výkon:

Ben Starr ako Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy 16)

Cameron Monaghan ako Cal Kestis (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba ako Solomon Reed (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melanie Liburd ako Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2)

Neil Newbon ako Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal ako Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Najlepšia hra s inováciami v prístupnosti:

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Najlepšia hra s dopadom:

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Najlepšia pokračujúca hra:

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Najlepšia indie hra:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Najlepší indie debut:

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Najlepšia mobilná hra:

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Najlepšia komunitná podpora:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

No Man’s Sky

Zdroj: Larian Studios

Najlepšia AR/VR hra:

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village – VR Mode

Synapse

Najlepšia akčná hra:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Najlepšie akčné dobrodružstvo:

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Najlepšie RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Najlepšia bojovka:

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Najlepšia rodinná hra:

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Najlepší simulátor/stratégia:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Najlepšia športová/pretekárska hra:

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Najlepšia multiplayerová hra:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Najlepšia adaptácia:

Castlevania: Nocturne (seriál)

Gran Turismo (film)

The Last of Us (seriál)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (film)

Twisted Metal (seriál)

Najlepšie esports hra

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

Leage of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Najočakávanejšia hra:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Najlepšia hra podľa hráčov

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom