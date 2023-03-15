Prepnúť do nočného režimu
Toto sú maturitné témy slohov z anglického jazyka pre úroveň B1 a B2. Zvládol by si ich?
Toto sú maturitné témy slohov z anglického jazyka pre úroveň B1 a B2. Zvládol by si ich?

Z angličtiny maturuje takmer 35 800 žiakov.

TASR
dnes 15. 3. 2023 12:37
Slovensko
Toto sú maturitné témy slohov z anglického jazyka pre úroveň B1 a B2. Zvládol by si ich?

Z angličtiny maturuje takmer 35 800 žiakov.

Tohtoroční maturanti z anglického jazyka dostali v písomnej forme internej časti maturitnej skúšky túto tému:

 

Zadanie slohov z anglického jazyka pre úroveň B1:

Your friend from Britain would like some information about your attitude towards the seasons in your country. Write a letter (160-180 words) to him/her, in which you will mention the following points:

- your favourite season, giving reasons,
- the influence of seasons on your personality and everyday activities,
- the climate conditions in which you would most like to live, giving reasons.

 

 

Zadanie slohov z anglického jazyka pre úroveň B2:

A school magazine has announced a competition for the best essay entitled “Nowadays people like enjoying nature”. In your essay (200-220 words), express your opinion in the following points:

- the reasons for the increasing popularity of agro-tourism (tourism in the countryside),
- the possibilities of enjoying nature and agro-tourism in Slovakia,
- your contribution to nature protection in your region.

 

Zadanie slohov z nemeckého jazyka pre úroveň B1:

Ihre Freundin/ihr Freund aus der Schweiz würde gerne mehr darüber erfahren, wie Sie die einzelnen Jahreszeiten in Ihrem Land wahrnehmen. Schreiben Sie ihr/ihm darüber eine E-Mail (160 – 180 Wörter). Gehen Sie dabei auf folgende Punkte ein:                                                                                                                                                        - Welche ist Ihre Lieblingsjahreszeit und warum?
- Wie beeinflussen die Jahreszeiten Ihre Persönlichkeit und Ihren Alltag?
- In welchen klimatischen Bedingungen und welcher klimatischer Umgebung
würden Sie am liebsten leben und warum?

 

Zadanie slohov z nemeckého jazyka pre úroveň B2:

Im Deutschunterricht sollen Sie einen Aufsatz (200 – 220 Wörter) zum Thema „Die heutigen Menschen lieben den Aufenthalt in der Natur“ verfassen. Gehen Sie dabei auf folgende Punkte ein:                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              - Gründe für die wachsende Popularität des Agrotourismus (Tourismus auf dem
Lande).
- Möglichkeiten des Aufenthaltes in der Natur und des Agrotourismus in der
Slowakei.
- Ihr Beitrag zum Naturschutz in Ihrer Region

 

Zadanie slohov z ruského jazyka pre úroveň B1:

Ваш друг/Ваша подруга из России хочет узнать больше о том, как вы воспринимаете отдельные времена года в вашей стране. Напишите ему/ей письмо (160–180 слов), в котором вы выразите своё мнение по следующим пунктам:                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        - ваше самое любимое время года и почему,
- влияние времён года на вашу личность и ежедневнyю деятельность,
- в каких климатических условиях и окружении вы бы хотели жить больше всего и почему.

 

Zadanie slohov z ruského jazyka pre úroveň B2:

Школьный журнал объявил конкурс на лучшее сочинение-рассуждение (200–220 слов) на тему «В настоящее время люди увлекаются пребыванием на природе». Выразите в сочинении-рассуждении своё мнение по следующим пунктам:                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        - причины нарастающей популярности агротуризма (отдых в деревне/сельской местности, или сельский туризм),
- возможности пребывания на природе и агротуризма в Словакии,
- ваш вклад в охрану природы в вашем регионе.  

 

Zadanie slohov z francúzskeho jazyka pre úroveň B1:

Votre camarade de France aimerait en savoir plus sur les saisons dans votre pays. Écrivezlui une lettre (160-180 mots) et donnez votre avis sur les points suivants :                                                                                                                                                          - Quelle est votre saison préférée ? Pourquoi ?
- Est-ce que les saisons influencent votre caractère et vos activités quotidiennes ?
Expliquez.
- Dans quelles conditions climatiques aimeriez-vous vivre ? Pourquoi ?

 

Zadanie slohov z francúzskeho jazyka pre úroveň B2:

Le journal de votre école a lancé un concours sur le thème « Les personnes passent de plus en plus de temps dans la nature ». Vous participez au concours. Écrivez un article (200-220 mots) en donnant votre avis sur les points suivants :                                                                                                                                                           - les raisons de la popularité croissante de l’agrotourisme,
- les possibilités de profiter de la nature et de l’agrotourisme en Slovaquie,
- votre contribution à la protection de la nature dans votre région.

 

Zadanie slohov zo španielskeho jazyka pre úroveň B2:

La revista del colegio ha organizado un concurso para la mejor redacción sobre el tema "A la gente de hoy en día le gusta estar en la naturaleza". En el ensayo (200-220 palabras), expresa tu opinión sobre los siguientes puntos:                                                                                                                                                                                           - razones de la creciente popularidad del agroturismo,
- posibilidades de las estancias en la naturaleza y del agroturismo en Eslovaquia,
- tu contribución a la protección de la naturaleza en tu región.

 

Zadanie slohov z talianskeho jazyka pre úroveň B2:

La rivista della scuola ha annunciato un concorso per il miglior articolo sull'argomento “In questo periodo è bello stare nella natura” (200 – 220 parole). Esprimi la tua opinione sui seguenti punti:                                                                                                                                                                                                                              - il motivo della popolarità crescente del turismo rurale,
- le idee per le gite nella natura e in campagna in Slovacchia,
- il tuo contributo alla protezione della natura nella tua regione.

Aké sú tohtoročné maturity

Viac ako 41 000 maturantov od utorka píše maturitné testy. Do 17. marca budú overovať ich vedomosti zo slovenského jazyka a literatúry, z cudzieho jazyka, matematiky a v prípade žiakov maďarskej a ukrajinskej národnosti aj z ich materinského jazyka.

V stredu 15. marca písali externý test a slohovú prácu z vybraného povinného cudzieho jazyka na úrovni B1 alebo B2. Pre žiakov z bilingválnych stredných škôl, ktoré nemajú uzavretú medzinárodnú zmluvu, bol povinný externý test a slohová práca z druhého vyučovacieho jazyka na úrovni C1. Najčastejšie si maturanti vyberali anglický jazyk, maturovať z neho na všetkých troch úrovniach takmer 35 800 žiakov.

Náhľadový obrázok: TASR/Erika Ďurčová
