Víťazi Zlatých glóbusov 2023: Najlepším filmom je Spielbergov Fabelmans a najlepším seriálom House of the Dragon
Ktorí filmári a herci si domov odniesli Zlaté glóbusy v roku 2023?
Poznáme víťazov Zlatých glóbusov na rok 2023. Zrejme druhé najprestížnejšie filmové a seriálové ocenenia (prvenstvo vo filmoch patrí Oscarom, v seriáloch zase Emmy) boli aj tento rok plné prekvapení a sklamaní.
Medzi milé prekvapenia patrí víťazstvo pre herca Kea Huya Quana z výborného sci-fi Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, ktorý sa k herectvu vrátil po desiatkach rokov. Najlepšími filmami sa stali Fabelmans, Argentina 1985 a The Banshees of Inisherin (u nás film uvidíme až vo februári).
Z hercov zase zabodovali Cate Blanchett za Tár (slovenskí distribútori ešte o prípadnej premiére neinformovali), Austin Butler za Elvisa, Michelle Yeoh za spomínané sci-fi Everything, Everywhere, All at Once či Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) a v neposlednom rade Angela Bassett za dvojku Black Panthera.
Najlepší film – dráma
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Tár (Focus Features)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Najlepší film – muzikál/komédia
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
Najlepší režisér
James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Najlepší scenár
Tár (Focus Features) — Todd Field
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Najlepší herecký výkon v dráme
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Hugh Jackman (The Son)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)
Najlepšia herečka v dráme
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Najlepšia herečka v muzikáli/komédii
Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)
Margot Robbie (Babylon)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Najlepší herec v muzikáli/komédii
Diego Calva (Babylon)
Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Adam Driver (White Noise)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)
Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brad Pitt (Babylon)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
Carey Mulligan (She Said)
Najlepšia seriálová dráma
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Najlepší seriálový muzikál/komédia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Najlepší herec v seriálovej dráme
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Najlepšia herečka v dramatickom seriáli
Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Najlepšia herečka v muzikáli/komédii
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Najlepší herec v muzikáli/komédii
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Najlepší seriálový herec vo vedľajšej role
John Lithgow (The Old Man)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
John Turturro (Severance)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Najlepšia seriálová herečka vo vedľajšej role
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Najlepšia miniséria či televízny film
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Najlepší herec v minisérii či televíznom filme
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Najlepšia herečka v minisérii či televíznom filme
Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Julia Roberts (Gaslit)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej role v seriáli či minisérii
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej role v seriáli či minisérii
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Najlepší soundtrack
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir
Babylon (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — John Williams
Najlepší cudzojazyčný film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Najlepšia hudobná skladba
Carolina z Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift
Ciao Papa z Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
Hold My Hand z Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice
Lift Me Up z Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler
Naatu Naat” z RRR (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Najlepší animovaný film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
Inu-Oh (GKIDS)
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation)
Turning Red (Pixar)
